Weekend Specials with Cape Kantary Hotels

Weekend Specials with Cape Kantary HotelsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday January 26, 2017 13:21
Have yourself a fantastic weekend with our Weekend Special Promotion; (and) enjoy a relaxing weekend getaway in a spacious, luxurious suite in sublime Cape and Kantary Hotels in locations such as Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Yao Noi, Chiang Mai, Rayong and Ayutthaya. With excellent facilities and services, and a hospitable and friendly staff, these are deals not to be missed! The amazing rates start from only 1,600 Baht per night, available from now until 20 December, 2017.
