Outrigger Resorts Creates Valentine Romance for Guests

Bangkok--27 Jan--ScottAsia Communications

Outrigger resorts in Phuket, the Maldives and Mauritius have created special Valentine's romance offers for guests. Romeo and Juliets can choose from the following:

PHUKET – At the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort executive chef Roberto Conrad has created a lavish five-course menu for two at the Edgewater bistro beside the beach. The repast features house marinated salmon, crab meat and tomato beurre blanc, pan-fried beef tenderloin and will be served under the stars with a red rose and a glass of sparkling wine for two. Available 14 February for THB7550 nett (USD212/€198/£172). To book, call +66 [0]76 360 600. Email:fbco.phuketbeach@outrigger.co.th.

MALDIVES – For couples who love ultimate beach romance and the feel of sand between their toes, the Outrigger Konotta Maldives Resort will arrange a candlelit sunset barbecue for two on the beach. Culinary highlights include a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, lemon marinated grilled shrimp, tuna steak, calamari, reef fish in banana leaf, beef sirloin, lamb skewers, a cold salad buffet, and selection of mini desserts and surprise sweet treats from the pastry chef. There will be an accompaniment of rhythmic Boduberu drum music. The special dinner takes place 14 February for US$159 nett (€149/£128) per couple. There is also one special private beach table BBQ with private chef and waiter, featuring Champagne, canapes, local lobster, beef fillet, desserts and chocolates at US$366 nett (€342/£296) per guest. To book a villa and dinner call +960 7902786. E: reservation.konotta@outrigger.mv.

MAURITIUS – If you want to take your true love across the water, the Outrigger Mauritius Beach Resort has created three dining options and a spa special for Valentine's Day. On the beach there will be a champagne breakfast (feet in the sand) with a bottle of Mumm rose (MUR5450/USD146/€137/£118 nett) per couple. At Willie's Rum & Crab Shack, savour a romantic dinner for two beside the sea with a welcome glass of champagne Mumm rose (MUR5500/USD148/€138/£119 nett per couple). At the colonial-style Plantation Club, enjoy a four-course menu for two with a romantic musical duo accompaniment for MUR9200 (USD248/€231/£199) nett per couple including a welcome glass of champagne Roederer rose. Couples may prefer breakfast in bed with a bottle of Mumm rose (MUR5450/USD147/€137/£118 nett per couple). The Valentines culinary treats are available on 14 February.

The Navasana Spa at Outrigger Mauritius is also offering a romantic couple massage for 70 minutes with a bottle of champagne Perrier Jouët Brut and a selection of canapes up on the solarium afterwards (MUR14000/USD376/€351/£304 nett per couple).

Further information and bookings: E: Resa.mauritius@outrigger-mu.com. Tel: (+230) 623 5000