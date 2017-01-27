NIDA Rooms launched NIDA Dream Job Contest

NIDA Rooms launched NIDA Dream Job ContestTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday January 27, 2017 09:00
"If you love to travel, and love to share your travel experiences, then this job is perfect for you. Asia's largest branded hotel rooms' network, NIDA Rooms launched "NIDA Dream Job" and would like to invite you to share photos of your favorite local experiences in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines. Also, write a review about its awesomeness. 12 weekly winners (one winner per week) will be chosen and the prizes include NIDA Rooms travel credit USD 100 and USD 100 flight voucher. 4 grand winners will be chosen from each country and the prizes include USD 1,000 'salary', NIDA Rooms travel credit worth USD 1,000 and flight vouchers worth USD 1,000. Submit your photo until 27th February 2017 and visit www.nidarooms.com/nidadreamjob, for more information."
Latest Press Release
The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), known to have pioneered the concept of 'Glamping' in India with its mobile luxury camps, has made it to the elite list of Virtuoso luxury properties. This esteemed affiliation will give TUTC access to network of the...
Outrigger resorts in Phuket, the Maldives and Mauritius have created special Valentine's romance offers for guests. Romeo and Juliets can choose from the following: PHUKET – At the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort executive chef Roberto Conrad...
AirAsia X (flight code: D7) has received clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to fly to the US.The airline is the first Asian low-cost carrier to secure approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to the US. The approval allows...
Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will join in celebrating Chinese New Year Day 2017 and offer special desserts created by THAI Catering chefs to all passengers traveling on 28 January 2017. The details are as follows: - Domestic...
Japan is heating up in popularity while interest in North Eastern Thailand cities surges amongst domestic destinations Skyscanner, the leading online travel search engine, has put together data to show emerging destinations (defined by destinations with...