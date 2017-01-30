Amatara Wellness Resort introduces brain health enhancement program in partnership with Bangkok Hospital

Bangkok--30 Jan--Vivaldi

Amatara Wellness Resort has joined with Bangkok Hospital Phuket's Brain Health Institute to bring a world first in integrative healthcare. The brain health enhancement program is a highly personalized and industry-leading program that combines the highest level of preventative health care integrated with a luxury wellness vacation.

The program centers on the health and longevity of the most vital organ – the brain. Dr. Prattana Punnakitikashem, Managing Director, Amatara Wellness Resort, explains, "It is recommended for any adult seeking to understand from a personalized, integrative medical standpoint that lifestyle practices, sleep hygiene and diet are most beneficial to the brain. This includes preservation of cognition, circulation, memory, motor function and many other aspects needed for a healthy central nervous system. The program helps to suggest ways to enhance and preserve brain health and prevent the decline of function over time."

The focus of the program is on Alzheimer's prevention and is highly recommended for three groups of people: Those with a family history of the disease, for the purposes of early intervention; anyone wishing to improve or maintain their brain health and cognition and take conscious steps against age-related cognitive decline; and individuals whose daily life includes a lot of stress or long working hours.

The brain health enhancement program begins within the comfortable setting of the Brain Health Institute, where an evidence-based approach is taken to understanding the patient's health status. Over 2 nights and 3 days, patients are guided by a team of medical professionals through a series of tests and medical treatments. Between tests, patients can enjoy delicious, healthy and nutritionally personalized meals, one-on-one exercise, meditation and stress management, as well as accommodation specifically designed for high quality sleep and relaxation. Personal assistants are assigned to support and guide the patient throughout.

The stay at the Brain Health Institute is followed by 5 nights at Amatara Wellness Resort. The partnership between the Brain Health Institute and Amatara means that patients can be sure that the interventions, dietary plan and exercise that have been recommended are seamlessly integrated into the resort stay, all within the luxurious wellness retreat setting of Amatara. Each room at Amatara, located in Cape Panwa, Phuket, enjoys majestic views of the Andaman Sea.

The peaceful, beautiful setting, delicious healthy cuisine and spacious, private accommodation make Amatara the perfect environment to nurture wellbeing following treatment. A team of wellness professionals will guide guests through a rejuvenating program of exercise, mindfulness practice, tailored nutrition and luxury spa treatments.

On completion of the holistic, personalized integrative program, guests will feel completely revived and equipped with scientifically supported lifestyle practices that help them to preserve brain health long into the future. Prices start from 376,200 Baht for single person, and from 324,300 Baht per person for couples.

Bookings can be made via Amatara Wellness Resort's reservation team, Tel: +6676318888. Email: reservations.phuket@amataraphuket.com

Full program inclusions follows:

2 nights Program at Bangkok Hospital Phuket's Brain Health Institute:

• Airport transfer to Bangkok hospital's Brain Health Institute

• 2 nights stay at the Brain Health Institute

• Full board, 3 personalized healthy cuisine meals for brain health daily

• Vital sign and lab testing; blood test, Alzheimer genetic test, urine test

• Physician consultation and physical examination by neurologist - sleep specialist

• Cognitive pre-assessment by the institute psychologist

• Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

• Magnetic resonance angiogram (MRA)

• Magnetic resonance imaging - brain volume (hippocampus)

• Cardiovascular fitness test by sport medicine instructor

• VO2 max exercise aerobic endurance test

• 2 Balancing exercise sessions

• Cognitive training session with institute psychologist

• Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

• Sleep test

• Physician evaluation neurologist - sleep specialist

• Retinal exam by ophthalmologist

• Brain nutrition by institute dietitian Plus 5 nights Program at Amatara Wellness Resort:

• Transfers from/to Bangkok Hospital Phuket

• Airport transfer from Amatara Wellness Resort to Phuket airport

• 5 Nights stay in Ocean pool villa

• 3 Healthy cuisine meals daily – personally tailored as analysis from Brain health institute

• Wellness consultation on arrival (30 minutes)

• Mid-stay follow-up wellness consultation (30 minutes)

• Departure consultation (30 minutes)

• Physical analysis (30 minutes)

• Daily private tailored exercise session (60 minutes)

• Daily mindful practice (60 minutes)

• 3 'Signature of Amatara' relaxation massage (90 minutes)

• 1 Quality sleep massage with lavender aromatherapy (90 minutes)

• 1 Deep muscle massage (90 minutes)

• 1 Thai Hammam journey (105 minutes)

• 1 'Chi Nei Tsang' abdominal massage (60 minutes)

• 1 Indian head massage (60 minutes)

• 1 Mind diet healthy cuisine cooking class

• Complimentary access to daily fitness activities classes, steam and infrared sauna

Visits from the Brain Health Institute team:

• 3 Doctor visitations

• 1 Psychologist visitation

• 2 Dietitian visitations

2 Balancing exercise sessions with Brain Health trainer