TRAVEL WITH AIRBNB KEEPING WITH TRADITIONS THIS LUNAR NEW YEAR

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 09:45
Bangkok--31 Jan--Total Quality PR

It is a lesser known fact that Asian families are increasingly looking to travel over Lunar New Year (LNY) than in previous years. While LNY was once exclusively celebrated by staying at home with family, it's interesting that Asian travellers are becoming increasingly passionate and conscious about combining family traditions with new and meaningful adventures in vibrant cities.

So where are they going?

Japan and Korea have taken all 5 top spots for the most popular LNY destinations globally, with families opting for Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Kyoto and Busan more than any other cities. Meanwhile, City of Angels Los Angeles is the only city outside of Asia to nab a place in the Top 10.

So what are they doing? Spending time with family in a completely different way

Instead of fighting for the remote to pick a TV program that makes everyone happy, these top LNY destinations now allow families to meaningfully experience a new city beyond the four walls of their living room. Airbnb's Experiences are handcrafted activities designed and led by local experts, suitable for everyone in the family. With over 500 Experiences in 12 cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Seoul, London, Los Angeles, Paris, etc., families now have access to the lesser-known authentic sights, flavors and sounds that make each destination unique. From today, budding hosts in those and a further 39 cities worldwide can request to list their Experience, including Bangkok.

Miso Culture allows you to try your hand at Japanese culinary tradition in Tokyo by learning how to make and cook with high-quality miso. Maybe Grandma can also share her secret recipe with Misa, the local host.

Shooting Stars lets you photograph the stars with an award-winning local astrophotographer in Los Angeles, capturing the heavens from high on a mountaintop. What good fortune of yours can you spot amongst the stars?

Stitch in Time allows you to enter the forgotten world of Korean needlework, where a lifelong student of traditional Korean arts teaches you how to embroider a creation of your own.
Identify street art in Cape Town's hip district of Woodstock in and paint and design your very own artwork in These Streets Are Alive. Definitely one to excite the younger ones!

The way people travel and experience new places and cultures is evolving – but that doesn't mean they have to sacrifice special occasions and traditions. Airbnb is dedicated to creating magical and authentic travel experiences by putting people back at the heart of every trip, so why not combine family traditions with new adventures this Lunar New Year?

Latest Press Release

Thai AirAsia Adds Excise Tax imposed on Jet Fuel Committing To Reflect Actual Cost

The Thai Cabinet has agreed with the Ministry of Finance's proposal to increase the nation's excise tax on jet fuel and lubricant, and had the adjustments declared in the Royal Gazette to put them into effect from 25 January 2017 onward. Following the...

WERE EXCELLENT ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR!

Chatrium Hotels and Residences is delighted to announce the latest property in the group's collection of bespoke hotels and resorts Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi has just been awarded a "Certificate of Excellence 2016" by renowned travel...

AIR INDIA JOINS FELLOW STAR ALLIANCE CARRIERS AT HEATHROW TERMINAL 2 | THE QUEENS TERMINAL

Star Alliance member carrier Air India has successfully moved all its operations at London Heathrow's Airport from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2, the home of Star Alliance. The national airline of India operates up to eight daily flights in and out of...

Crystal Lagoons Revolutionizes Urban Public Areas to Improve Quality of Life and Create Immense Social Benefits

The multinational water innovation company that develops crystal-clear lagoons brings the idyllic beach lifestyle into cities, completely transforming communal spaces Creating a reality never before imagined – transforming cities located far away...

Longwood Gardens Sets Date For Main Fountain Garden Opening: $90 Million Revitalized Grand Garden To Open May 27, 2017 With Awe-Inspiring Beauty And Spectacle

Longwood Gardens today announced its Main Fountain Garden will make its grand return on May 27, 2017, following a two-year, $90 million revitalization. Video - https://youtu.be/O1kekxhCOk0 The crown jewel of the most significant fountain collection in...

Related Topics

Increasingly CELEBRATE EXCLUSIVE Tradition Xclusive AsianFA NEW YEAR Family TRAVEL AIRBNB