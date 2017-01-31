TRAVEL WITH AIRBNB KEEPING WITH TRADITIONS THIS LUNAR NEW YEAR

TRAVEL WITH AIRBNB KEEPING WITH TRADITIONS THIS LUNAR NEW YEARTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 09:45
It is a lesser known fact that Asian families are increasingly looking to travel over Lunar New Year (LNY) than in previous years. While LNY was once exclusively celebrated by staying at home with family, it's interesting that Asian travellers are becoming increasingly passionate and conscious about combining family traditions with new and meaningful adventures in vibrant cities.
Japan and Korea have taken all 5 top spots for the most popular LNY destinations globally, with families opting for Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Kyoto and Busan more than any other cities. Meanwhile, City of Angels Los Angeles is the only city outside of Asia to nab a place in the Top 10.
Instead of fighting for the remote to pick a TV program that makes everyone happy, these top LNY destinations now allow families to meaningfully experience a new city beyond the four walls of their living room. Airbnb's Experiences are handcrafted activities designed and led by local experts, suitable for everyone in the family. With over 500 Experiences in 12 cities worldwide, including Tokyo, Seoul, London, Los Angeles, Paris, etc., families now have access to the lesser-known authentic sights, flavors and sounds that make each destination unique. From today, budding hosts in those and a further 39 cities worldwide can request to list their Experience, including Bangkok.
Miso Culture allows you to try your hand at Japanese culinary tradition in Tokyo by learning how to make and cook with high-quality miso. Maybe Grandma can also share her secret recipe with Misa, the local host.
Shooting Stars lets you photograph the stars with an award-winning local astrophotographer in Los Angeles, capturing the heavens from high on a mountaintop. What good fortune of yours can you spot amongst the stars?
The way people travel and experience new places and cultures is evolving – but that doesn't mean they have to sacrifice special occasions and traditions. Airbnb is dedicated to creating magical and authentic travel experiences by putting people back at the heart of every trip, so why not combine family traditions with new adventures this Lunar New Year?
