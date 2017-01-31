WERE EXCELLENT ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR!Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday January 31, 2017 12:52
Chatrium Hotels and Residences is delighted to announce the latest property in the group's collection of bespoke hotels and resorts Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi has just been awarded a "Certificate of Excellence 2016" by renowned travel review website TripAdvisor.
The awards are presented annually to TripAdvisor's top-rated hotels and resorts that constantly exceed their guest's expectations by offering superlative levels of comfort, facilities and service and are based on the number of consistent "Very Good" and "Excellent" reviews and scores the property receives from the TripAdvisor readership.
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi's pledge to its valued guests is to be a "Breathtaking Highland Sanctuary" being located as it is in expansive, naturally beautiful grounds with the stunning surroundings of Soi Dao Mountain as the perfect backdrop. The resort's guests want for nothing during their stay with opulent accommodation including a large swimming pool and the heart of the property, an 18-hole international class golf course designed by golfing maestro Denis Griffiths with recent upgrade by the award-winning team at GolfEast.
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi's General Manager Khun Piya Lawakul said "TripAdvisor is rapidly becoming a household name worldwide and the go-to place for travelers seeking the best opinions and advice on where to stay during their trips. This award is a true honor for us and a testament to my entire team who put their hearts and souls into providing our guests with a true "Live the Remarkable" moment. I would like to sincerely thank them for their marvelous efforts and also to our valued guests who took the time to review us on TripAdvisor. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."
Latest Press Release
The Thai Cabinet has agreed with the Ministry of Finance's proposal to increase the nation's excise tax on jet fuel and lubricant, and had the adjustments declared in the Royal Gazette to put them into effect from 25 January 2017 onward. Following the...
Chatrium Hotels and Residences is delighted to announce the latest property in the group's collection of bespoke hotels and resorts Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi has just been awarded a "Certificate of Excellence 2016" by renowned travel...
Star Alliance member carrier Air India has successfully moved all its operations at London Heathrow's Airport from Terminal 4 to Terminal 2, the home of Star Alliance. The national airline of India operates up to eight daily flights in and out of...
The multinational water innovation company that develops crystal-clear lagoons brings the idyllic beach lifestyle into cities, completely transforming communal spaces Creating a reality never before imagined – transforming cities located far away...
Longwood Gardens today announced its Main Fountain Garden will make its grand return on May 27, 2017, following a two-year, $90 million revitalization. Video - https://youtu.be/O1kekxhCOk0 The crown jewel of the most significant fountain collection in...