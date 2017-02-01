Stay at Grand President Hotel: FREE - a Starbucks Cash Card - THB 200 net

Bangkok--1 Feb--Kingston Hotels Group
Grand President Hotel by Kingston Hotels Group proudly presents newly renovated Deluxe Premium Rooms (http://www.grandpresident.com/deluxe-premium-room) located at Tower II - Low Zone.
This promotion is valid from now until 31st December 2017 only, every new booking receives one (1) FREE Starbucks Cash Card worth THB 200 net per room per stay.
A minimum of 2-consecutive night stay is required for all bookings made via hotel website only.
For more details about this promotion and room reservation, check out http://www.grandpresident.com/deluxe-premiumroom-starbucks
GRAND PRESIDENT by Kingston Hotels Group
11, 14, 16 Sukhumvit Soi 11, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
T: +66(0)2 651 1200
http://www.grandpresident.com/explore-the-location

