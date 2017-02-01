Stay at Grand President Hotel: FREE - a Starbucks Cash Card - THB 200 net

Stay at Grand President Hotel: FREE - a Starbucks Cash Card - THB 200 netTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 12:11
Qantas has today unveiled its new engineering facility at Los Angeles International Airport, an investment of more than US$30 million. It is one of the largest commercial hangars in North America and the first specifically designed to accommodate the...
Grand President Hotel by Kingston Hotels Group proudly presents newly renovated Deluxe Premium Rooms (http://www.grandpresident.com/deluxe-premium-room) located at Tower II - Low Zone. This promotion is valid from now until 31st December 2017 only, every...
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts is advancing its position as an innovative leader in the hospitality industry, as its revolutionary new 'white label' franchise model – SureStay Hotel Group? – gains significant momentum only a few...
Qantas has unveiled a new inflight safety video featuring some of Australia's most stunning landscapes and locations. The new film is an evolution of the national carrier's 2016 safety video, which had more than 90 million views across Qantas' in-flight...
The Thai Cabinet has agreed with the Ministry of Finance's proposal to increase the nation's excise tax on jet fuel and lubricant, and had the adjustments declared in the Royal Gazette to put them into effect from 25 January 2017 onward. Following the...