NEW QANTAS SAFETY VIDEO TO SHOW BEST OF AUSTRALIA

Bangkok--1 Feb--On 3 Communication

Qantas has unveiled a new inflight safety video featuring some of Australia's most stunning landscapes and locations.

The new film is an evolution of the national carrier's 2016 safety video, which had more than 90 million views across Qantas' in-flight and social media platforms.

The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland's Moreton Island. It also features several cameo appearances, including a Bangarra dance performance overlooking Botany Bay, the crew from "Wild Oats XI" showing Sydney Harbour in all its glory, and designer Daniel Avakian on a Melbourne fashion runway.

Qantas will be using content from the video to promote the destinations it showcases for Australia's key tourism markets.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said the goal was to make the safety video engaging as well as informative.

"What we've found is that it's a lot easier to grab people's attention with something that's interesting to watch," Mr Joyce said.

"We know the combination of beautiful landscapes and laid-back Aussie charm really cuts through. It's also why this video doubles as a perfect tourism ad.

"Finding smart ways to reach new audiences is a priority for Qantas and the whole Australian tourism industry, and we're looking forward to rolling the video out as part of our strategy to keep visitor numbers growing. We're confident it'll strike a chord with travellers from around the world, not to mention Australians thinking about holidaying at home."

Qantas worked with Tourism Australia and state tourism organisations to make the film across a 12 day period.

The new 3 minute video will begin screening across Qantas domestic and international flights from 1 February with numerous versions to accommodate eleven different languages, as well as the varying aircraft types across the Qantas Group fleet.