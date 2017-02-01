NEW QANTAS SAFETY VIDEO TO SHOW BEST OF AUSTRALIA

NEW QANTAS SAFETY VIDEO TO SHOW BEST OF AUSTRALIATravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 1, 2017 09:31
The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland's Moreton Island. It also features several cameo appearances, including a Bangarra dance performance overlooking Botany Bay, the crew from "Wild Oats XI" showing Sydney Harbour in all its glory, and designer Daniel Avakian on a Melbourne fashion runway.
"Finding smart ways to reach new audiences is a priority for Qantas and the whole Australian tourism industry, and we're looking forward to rolling the video out as part of our strategy to keep visitor numbers growing. We're confident it'll strike a chord with travellers from around the world, not to mention Australians thinking about holidaying at home."
The new 3 minute video will begin screening across Qantas domestic and international flights from 1 February with numerous versions to accommodate eleven different languages, as well as the varying aircraft types across the Qantas Group fleet.
