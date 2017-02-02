THE HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUMS AT SUNPLAY BANGSARAY DEVELOPMENT ON THAILANDS EASTERN SEABOARD RECEIVES EIA APPROVAL

Bangkok--2 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Phase one of Sunplay Asia's upscale retirement community is progressing on schedule as it draws strong investor interest from domestic and international markets

Leading residential community developer, Sunplay Asia, has announced EIA approval for the first phase of its pioneering active lifestyle retirement estate, The Heights, a luxury low-rise condominium development in Bangsaray just 90-minutes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport. The official certificate of approval was issued on 13 January 2017.

Master-planned and designed by renowned Thai architects A49, The Heights Bangsaray is a collection of 70 one-, two- and three-bedroom contemporary condominiums offering generous layouts and branded fixtures and appliances.

The development sits at the heart of the Sunplay Bangsaray development, which extends over a 175 rai (28-hectare) site with approximately 12,500 sqm to be used for the 70 freehold units. A further 5,000 sqm has been reserved for The Sunplay Club and lush gardens that offer leisure and privacy on a gently sloping hillside with panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes and the Gulf of Thailand.

"We are pleased to have achieved EIA approval swiftly as we move ahead with development of The Heights Condominiums. The architecture and design for the project is truly world class and the location near Bangsaray offers residents a rare opportunity to enjoy an active lifestyle in a tranquil natural setting with easy access to Bangkok and its international flight connections," said Chris Delaney, Managing Director of Sunplay Asia.

"Sunplay Bangsaray is also a 30-minute drive from the fast expanding U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International airport, which already offers direct flights to China, Singapore and Malaysia and will be expanded to connect with other regional destinations. A planned high-speed rail link between Pattaya and Bangkok will further reduce travel time to the development," Chris Delaney added.

Owned by Thai property company Sunplay Asia Co., Ltd, The Heights Condominiums will be titled under Thailand's Condominium Act and The Sunplay Club will be owned and operated by Sunplay Club Bangsaray Co., Ltd. Clients who buy a condominium will be granted membership of the club, with 2 years' annual fees included.

Sunplay Asia has also partnered with specialist Australian luxury senior living community developers MacArthur Projects and a group of local investors in the development of the project, which will feature jogging and biking trails, restaurants, bars, pools, and tennis courts. Plans also include the addition of luxury villas and exclusive pool villas to be launched in April 2017.

The Heights Condominiums and The Sunplay Club are scheduled for completion in H2, 2018. The project is launching with special offer unit prices starting from THB 108,000 per sqm fully fitted. Prices range from THB 9.5m – THB 35m.

For sales enquiries:

Ms. Wanakorn Suvarnakuta (Grace) Sunplay Asia Ltd.,

19/2 Sithakarn, 3/F, Soi Chidlom, Lumpinee, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Thailand.

Tel:+6687 945 6321

Email:grace@sunplay.asia