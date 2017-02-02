AVANI to Debut in Europe with Launch of AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in Portugal

AVANI to Debut in Europe with Launch of AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in PortugalTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 17:37
AVANI Hotels & Resorts will debut in Europe with the opening of AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in the Portuguese capital. The 119-key hotel will launch on 1 April 2017, following the completion of a EUR 1.5 million refurbishment.
The property, formerly Tivoli Jardim Lisboa Hotel, is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment. The scope of work includes the redesign of the façade, the guestrooms, lobby, reception and the installation of an AVANIFIT gym. The open plan lobby merges the reception, lounge, meeting and chill areas together.
All guest rooms will have balconies, with AVANI Premier Rooms enjoying views over Avenida da Liberdade, whereas AVANI Deluxe rooms, located on the highest floors, will have sweeping views over the city. AVANI Family Rooms will offer king-sized beds and a double sofa-bed, making them the perfect choice for families.
For AVANI business guests, the neighbouring Palacete Conference and Events Centre offers three floors of event space with capacity for up to 260 people. The ground floor has a large reception area, the first floor offers three function rooms with varied configuration capabilities along with an outdoor terrace, and the top floor houses an exclusive Boardroom with its own foyer and elevator access.
Located in the city centre, only 15 minutes' drive from Lisbon International Airport, AVANI is within easy walking distance of the underground station, Rossio Train Station and Tram 28. The hotel is ideally situated just off the iconic Avenida da Liberdade, with its luxury boutiques, street cafes and esplanades and is only a few minutes' walk from the charming neighbourhoods of Bairro Alto, Príncipe Real and Chiado.
Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director AVANI Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are thrilled to launch our upscale AVANI brand in Europe with the launch of AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel. Lisbon is a dynamic European city and a 'hot' destination right now, appealing to millennial-minded travellers.
Launched in 2011, AVANI Hotels & Resorts is an upscale, contemporary brand appealing to millennial-minded travellers who appreciate quality and value. AVANI currently has 17 properties in operation in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and the UAE, and MH has plans to grow the brand across its global footprint.
