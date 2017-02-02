Dusit International launches Spring Delights Package featuring an auspicious gift

Bangkok--2 Feb--Dusit International

Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in.

Valid for stays by 28 February 2017 at participating Dusit Hotels & Resorts worldwide, the Spring Delights Package offers great value with the chance to win one of the following:

• A complimentary upgrade to a suite.

• THB 888 credit towards in-house dining or spa spends during the stay.

• A bottle of bubbly or box of gourmet chocolate.*

Dusit International prides itself on delivering gracious Thai hospitality to the world across four distinctive brands: Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, DusitPrincess, and dusitD2. The company currently operates hotels and resorts in China, Egypt, Kenya, Maldives, Philippines, Thailand, UAE, and USA.

A full list of participating properties is available at www.dusit.com. Bookings can also be made via the website or Tel: +66 2636 3333.

*The promotion applies to a minimum stay of two nights. Suite upgrade is subject to availability upon check-in. Gift voucher value is based on local currency and may differ at properties located outside of Thailand.