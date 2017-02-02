Dusit International launches Spring Delights Package featuring an auspicious gift

Dusit International launches Spring Delights Package featuring an auspicious giftTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 14:47
Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in.
Dusit International prides itself on delivering gracious Thai hospitality to the world across four distinctive brands: Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, DusitPrincess, and dusitD2. The company currently operates hotels and resorts in China, Egypt, Kenya, Maldives, Philippines, Thailand, UAE, and USA.
*The promotion applies to a minimum stay of two nights. Suite upgrade is subject to availability upon check-in. Gift voucher value is based on local currency and may differ at properties located outside of Thailand.
Latest Press Release
Phase one of Sunplay Asia's upscale retirement community is progressing on schedule as it draws strong investor interest from domestic and international markets Leading residential community developer, Sunplay Asia, has announced EIA approval for the...
Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in. Valid for stays by 28 February 2017 at...
The multi-award winning Royal Wing Suites and Spa was once again a big winner of Booking.com's popular 2016 Guest Review Awards which is given to its accommodation partners in recognition of their outstanding guest reviews on the website. Constantly...
Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta unveils new wedding set-up, culinary experiences and introduces new General Manager Mr.Teezar Mirza After opening two new hotels in 2016, Swiss-Belhotel International has achieved impressive expansion into Bali with 8...
Qantas has today unveiled its new engineering facility at Los Angeles International Airport, an investment of more than US$30 million. It is one of the largest commercial hangars in North America and the first specifically designed to accommodate the...