Dusit International launches Spring Delights Package featuring an auspicious gift

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 14:47
Bangkok--2 Feb--Dusit International

Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in.

Valid for stays by 28 February 2017 at participating Dusit Hotels & Resorts worldwide, the Spring Delights Package offers great value with the chance to win one of the following:
• A complimentary upgrade to a suite.
• THB 888 credit towards in-house dining or spa spends during the stay.
• A bottle of bubbly or box of gourmet chocolate.*

Dusit International prides itself on delivering gracious Thai hospitality to the world across four distinctive brands: Dusit Thani, Dusit Devarana, DusitPrincess, and dusitD2. The company currently operates hotels and resorts in China, Egypt, Kenya, Maldives, Philippines, Thailand, UAE, and USA.

A full list of participating properties is available at www.dusit.com. Bookings can also be made via the website or Tel: +66 2636 3333.

*The promotion applies to a minimum stay of two nights. Suite upgrade is subject to availability upon check-in. Gift voucher value is based on local currency and may differ at properties located outside of Thailand.

Latest Press Release

THE HEIGHTS CONDOMINIUMS AT SUNPLAY BANGSARAY DEVELOPMENT ON THAILANDS EASTERN SEABOARD RECEIVES EIA APPROVAL

Phase one of Sunplay Asia's upscale retirement community is progressing on schedule as it draws strong investor interest from domestic and international markets Leading residential community developer, Sunplay Asia, has announced EIA approval for the...

Dusit International launches Spring Delights Package featuring an auspicious gift

Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in. Valid for stays by 28 February 2017 at...

Royal Wing Suites and Spa wins Booking.coms 2016 Guest Review Award

The multi-award winning Royal Wing Suites and Spa was once again a big winner of Booking.com's popular 2016 Guest Review Awards which is given to its accommodation partners in recognition of their outstanding guest reviews on the website. Constantly...

SWISS-BELHOTEL INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASES EXPANDING PRESENCE AND APPEAL ON BALI AT OPEN HOUSE EVENT IN KUTA

Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta unveils new wedding set-up, culinary experiences and introduces new General Manager Mr.Teezar Mirza After opening two new hotels in 2016, Swiss-Belhotel International has achieved impressive expansion into Bali with 8...

QANTAS UNVEILS NEW AIRCRAFT MAINTENANCE FACILITY AT LAX Los Angeles, 28 January 2017

Qantas has today unveiled its new engineering facility at Los Angeles International Airport, an investment of more than US$30 million. It is one of the largest commercial hangars in North America and the first specifically designed to accommodate the...

Related Topics

Dusit International Spring Delights International Hospitality featuring Lucky Draw February National Launches Hospital