NEW QANTAS SAFETY VIDEO TO SHOW BEST OF AUSTRALIA 30 January 2017

NEW QANTAS SAFETY VIDEO TO SHOW BEST OF AUSTRALIA 30 January 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 2, 2017 16:09
The 2017 production features everyday Australians in unique destinations across every state and territory, ranging from the Victorian ski fields to sand surfing at Queensland's Moreton Island. It also features several cameo appearances, including a Bangarra dance performance overlooking Botany Bay, the crew from "Wild Oats XI" showing Sydney Harbour in all its glory, and designer Daniel Avakian on a Melbourne fashion runway.
"Finding smart ways to reach new audiences is a priority for Qantas and the whole Australian tourism industry, and we're looking forward to rolling the video out as part of our strategy to keep visitor numbers growing. We're confident it'll strike a chord with travellers from around the world, not to mention Australians thinking about holidaying at home."
The new 3 minute video will begin screening across Qantas domestic and international flights from 1 February with numerous versions to accommodate eleven different languages, as well as the varying aircraft types across the Qantas Group fleet.
Latest Press Release
AVANI Hotels & Resorts will debut in Europe with the opening of AVANI Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel in the Portuguese capital. The 119-key hotel will launch on 1 April 2017, following the completion of a EUR 1.5 million refurbishment. This newest...
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mg85u6ct_K0&feature=youtu.be) featuring some of Australia's most The new film is an evolution of the national carrier's 2016 safety video, which had more than 90 million views across Qantas' in-flight and social media...
Phase one of Sunplay Asia's upscale retirement community is progressing on schedule as it draws strong investor interest from domestic and international markets Leading residential community developer, Sunplay Asia, has announced EIA approval for the...
Global hospitality company Dusit International has launched a new accommodation package offering Dusit's Best Available Rates, daily breakfast for two, and an auspicious gift awarded by lucky draw upon check-in. Valid for stays by 28 February 2017 at...
The multi-award winning Royal Wing Suites and Spa was once again a big winner of Booking.com's popular 2016 Guest Review Awards which is given to its accommodation partners in recognition of their outstanding guest reviews on the website. Constantly...