SWISS-BELHOTEL INTERNATIONAL SHOWCASES EXPANDING PRESENCE AND APPEAL ON BALI AT OPEN HOUSE EVENT IN KUTA

Bangkok--2 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta unveils new wedding set-up, culinary experiences and introduces new General Manager Mr.Teezar Mirza

After opening two new hotels in 2016, Swiss-Belhotel International has achieved impressive expansion into Bali with 8 hotels offering a range of unique features and services to guests and local stakeholders.

To highlight these features, the Bali sales office led by Ms. Farida Suwarko, recently re-launched the company's well-known business event, The Open House, which gives local partners, travel agents, event organisers, and corporate clients the chance to see the difference Swiss-Belhotel International hotels can make to the local economy, and how the services and features of the hotels are designed to accommodate travellers for many seasons to come.

The first Open House event for 2017 was hosted by Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta on the 20th January and over 100 partners attended the event, enjoying a warm welcome from the hotel's hospitality team, with cocktails by the pool, a DJ performance, and a lucky draw with special prizes for attendees, all taking place amid the relaxed Bali rainforest ambience.

During the event, Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta introduced new wedding set-up in its ballroom where international standard services can also be delivered for conferences, meetings, product launches or gala dinner events.

The Open House event also afforded an opportunity for invited guests to meet Mr. Teezar Mirza, the newly appointed General Manager of Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta, who brings more than 20 years' experience in the hospitality industry to the property having previously led the food and beverage departments at luxury properties in the Cayman Islands, Bhutan and Indonesia.

"I am looking forward to making sure that we not only offer top-class accommodation, but also the best culinary offerings in the area at Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta, while also adhering to the highest international standards for which Swiss-Belhotel International is already known," said Mr. Mirza.

To match his culinary promise, the Open House event also showcased the hotel's latest "Balinese Culinary Affair" with authentic Balinese dishes made entirely from fresh, local ingredients and presented and enjoyed at the resort's renowned Oak Restaurant.

The Swiss-Belhotel International brand has already established itself as a key player on Bali's hospitality scene – a fact that was underlined by the Gold Medal presented by Balinese Tri Hita Karana to Swiss-Belhotel Tuban and the Silver Medal awarded to Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta.

"Swiss-Belhotel International aims to continue this success by further solidifying the brand's position throughout the destination and building on its impressive reputation in Bali," said Gavin M Faull, the company's President and Chairman.

Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta is a 161-room, 4-star hotel located in the heart of the island's main tourist centre. For more information on the Swiss-Belhotel Rainforest Kuta, or to make a booking, call +62 361 8465680 or visitwww.swiss-belhotel.com.