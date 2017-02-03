REKINDLE THE ROMANCE: VOW RENEWAL OFFERINGS AT PHI PHI ISLAND VILLAGE BEACH RESORT ARE SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE

Bangkok--3 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Personalised packages allow couples to say 'I Do' all over again with special attention to every important detail of the day

Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort, an enchanting island hideaway surrounded by lush natural scenery is offering two exclusive Vow Renewal Packages for couples who want to celebrate their life's journey together and raise a toast to the happy years to come.

The natural beauty of Phi Phi Island sets the mood for romance while Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's expert wedding planners attend to every aspect of the ceremony and celebration.

Two comprehensive packages provide everything couples need for a memorable renewal ceremony next to the secluded resort's private 800-metre stretch of white sandy beach, with coconut palms swaying in the sea breeze and turquoise waters softly lapping at the shore.

The carefully curated packages ensure that no detail is overlooked on a couple's second big day, with everything from welcome drinks on arrival and gorgeous flower bouquets, to tasteful bungalow decorations and a bottle sparkling wine provided to privately celebrate back in the room. The ceremony is made all the more significant with a radiant, romantic flower arch on the beach, a cake, sound system, vow renewal 'Marriage Certificate', and couples can choose how intimate or grand they want their celebration to be.

In addition to the set packages, couples can also select from an array of a la carte options and wedding services, such as a banquet on the beach, hair and makeup styling, and professional photographers and videographers, to further personalise and make the most their special day. For entertainment, traditional Thai performances, live music played by a talented music ensemble and even thrilling fire shows on the beach are all possible to make the event even more memorable.

"Lasting love is something to be cherished and marked with a special occasion," says Chao Treenawong, General Manager of Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort. "Whether you're dreaming of an intimate gathering or a more extravagant affair, the Vow Renewal Packages can be designed to fit your vision while taking advantage of Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's stunning scenery, attentive staff and romantic atmosphere."

The 'Everlasting Vow Renewal Package' is priced at THB 35,310 net while the 'Say I Do Again Vow Renewal Package' includes an added special floating lantern to mark the occasion, private candle lit dinner for two on the shores of the Andaman Sea, an 85-minute couples massage at the onsite Wana Spa, priced at THB 47,080 net. All prices are inclusive of 10% service charge and applicable tax.

For complete details on Phi Phi Island Village Beach Resort's exclusive Vow Renewal Package,, download the brochure here:http://www.phiphiislandvillage.com/Vow-Renewal-Package.pdf