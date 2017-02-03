WERE EXCELLENT ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR!Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday February 3, 2017 08:59
Chatrium Hotels and Residences is delighted to announce the latest property in the group's collection of bespoke hotels and resorts Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi has just been awarded a "Certificate of Excellence 2016" by renowned travel review website TripAdvisor.
The awards are presented annually to TripAdvisor's top-rated hotels and resorts that constantly exceed their guest's expectations by offering superlative levels of comfort, facilities and service and are based on the number of consistent "Very Good" and "Excellent" reviews and scores the property receives from the TripAdvisor readership.
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi's pledge to its valued guests is to be a "Breathtaking Highland Sanctuary" being located as it is in expansive, naturally beautiful grounds with the stunning surroundings of Soi Dao Mountain as the perfect backdrop. The resort's guests want for nothing during their stay with opulent accommodation including a large swimming pool and the heart of the property, an 18-hole international class golf course designed by golfing maestro Denis Griffiths with recent upgrade by the award-winning team at GolfEast.
Chatrium Golf Resort Soi Dao Chanthaburi's General Manager Khun Piya Lawakul said "TripAdvisor is rapidly becoming a household name worldwide and the go-to place for travelers seeking the best opinions and advice on where to stay during their trips. This award is a true honor for us and a testament to my entire team who put their hearts and souls into providing our guests with a true "Live the Remarkable" moment. I would like to sincerely thank them for their marvelous efforts and also to our valued guests who took the time to review us on TripAdvisor. We look forward to welcoming you back soon."
