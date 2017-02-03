MANATHAI HOTELS RESORTS MAKE BEACHSIDE WEDDING DREAMS COME TRUE IN KOH SAMUI AND KHAO LAK

Bangkok--3 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

MANATHAI Hotels & Resorts, a unique collection of boutique properties located in some of Thailand's most beautiful and culturally rich destinations, now offers two captivating locations for the ultimate destination wedding.

From the floral arrangements to the champagne, those dreaming of exchanging their vows in a sultry setting by the sea can relax in the knowledge that the dedicated wedding planning teams at MANATHAI Koh Samui and MANATHAI Khao Lak will oversee each and every detail of the special day. Both resorts also offer special pre-wedding packages for couples that want to enjoy a pre-wedding treat and capture stunning photos to display for guests at their wedding.

At MANATHAI Koh Samui or MANATHAI Khao Lak, the bride and groom can either choose to celebrate their union in a Traditional Thai Wedding Ceremony, or opt for a classic Western Wedding Ceremony.

For the Thai-inspired wedding celebration, MANATHAI resorts' expert wedding planners prepare everything a couple needs to make their wedding a cultural experience to remember. The wedding incorporates a range of Thai customs and traditional elements, including fragrant flower garlands and an invitation to Buddhist monks who join the event to conduct a special blessing ceremony.

Couples are led to the Thai ceremony with a colourful long-drum procession and then have a chance to experience a traditional Thai water blessing ceremony. They are also provided with alms to present the monks, which brings them good luck in their marriage.

For those who prefer a Western-style ceremony set against a backdrop of Thailand's tropical splendour, the resorts' Western Wedding Ceremony packages come complete with a floral wedding arch set up on the beach, a bridal bouquet, groom's corsage, wedding cake, breakfast in bed and all the details in between. Whether they choose the beaches of Koh Samui or Khao Lak, couples are guaranteed a spectacular natural setting to exchange their vows with plenty of options for private or more social celebrations to follow the ceremony.

Marked by its colonial charm, combined with an island exotic elegance, MANATHAI Koh Samuiwelcomes a variety of bridal parties with three available function rooms that range from 51 to 147 square metres in size and can accommodate up to 150 guests. The spacious foyer is an ideal place for cocktail receptions before the main event. After the wedding, guests can enjoy a delicious oceanside feast and beach party before retiring to their generous rooms at the 148-key resort, which sits right by the sensuous sands of Lamai Beach.

Situated by the pristine Bangsak Beach, just one hour by car from Phuket International Airport, the 158-key MANATHAI Khao Lak offers couples and their guests an unrivaled location along with an exceptional range of bespoke services. The resort's 75 sqm and 150 sqm reception rooms accommodate up to 100 and 200 people respectively, while the spacious 153 sqm foyer can be used to welcome family and friends with a cocktail reception before moving to one of the function rooms for the wedding feast. Couples can also choose to hold the ceremony right on the sands of Bangsak Beach.

The elegant guest rooms are just as spacious, with a selection of five inviting room types including the Deluxe Balcony rooms with sweeping views of the hotel gardens, sophisticated Deluxe Suites with separate guest bedrooms, and the tranquil Pool Villa hideaway.

Adding to the appeal of MANATHAI's destination resorts, wedding guests can take advantage of an array of enticing dining options during their stay with authentic Thai flavours at the signature Pad Thai Restaurant and delicious international cuisine throughout the day at Colours Restaurant.

"Steeped in history and culture, Thailand's unique charm and natural beauty effortlessly offers the perfect romantic atmosphere in which to tie the knot", says Matt Fynch, Group Director of Sales, Marketing and Distribution. "Nowhere is this more true than at the MANATHAI Resorts in Koh Samui and Khao Lak where no detail is too small for our wedding organizers, which means the bride and groom are free to relax and enjoy their big day in paradise."

For more information on the comprehensive wedding packages visitwww.manathai.com