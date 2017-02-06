AirAsia Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Special Promotion of 20% Off All Flights

AirAsia Celebrates 14th Anniversary with Special Promotion of 20% Off All FlightsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 10:47
Thai AirAsia strides into its 14th year by offering its passengers a special promotion of 20% off all seats on all flights both domestic and international. Fly happy to AirAsia destinations both domestic; Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Buriram, Khon Kaen, Sakon Nakhon, Loei, Nakhon Panom, Phitsanulok, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Hat Yai, Phuket, Narathiwat and international; Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Vietnam, Lao, Myanmar, Cambodia, Malaysia, Bali, Shantou, Changsha, Kunming, Xi'an and Chongqing.
To mark Thai AirAsia's anniversary on 4 February 2017, the airline rewarded passengers who share its birthday with free return tickets to domestic destinations and even gifted those born in the same month with a cute and cuddly teddy bear. At AirAsia every detail matters, because you matter.
