Luxury, Elegance and Romance for Valentines at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai Valid from 8-28 February 2017

Luxury, Elegance and Romance for Valentines at 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai Valid from 8-28 February 2017Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Monday February 6, 2017 10:51
The award-winning 137 Pillars House is a stunning 30 suite boutique Hotel with a rich colonial past; built around the original colonial teak homestead which dates back to the late 1800's. It is located in a leafy residential enclave a few minutes' walk from the historical Watt Gate Temple, Ping River and boutique shopping area.
137 Pillars House is THE perfect destination for romance, whether for your first visit, Valentines, a romantic getaway or your annual anniversary tradition. Once you have experienced this special property you are sure to want to return again and again.
Elegantly designed luxurious suites take you back to the romantic colonial era. Black and white tiled verandas, cane shades, rattan furniture and free standing Victorian baths are reminders of days gone by, and blend with modern facilities including romantic outdoor gardens showers, flat screen televisions and the all-important Wi-Fi access.
A range of bespoke dining options include the Palette Restaurant, Jack Bain's Bar, Parlor, The Dining Room, Kitchen and Private Dining, using locally sourced organic ingredients. Recreation facilities include the Spa, Gymnasium and Swimming Pool.
