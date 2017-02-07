Were a Winner with Booking.com!Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 7, 2017 13:02
The awards are presented annually and based on an incredible 110 million reviews from worldwide travelers and holiday makers. Booking.com invites reviews from guests who have booked accommodation through their website and rate their experience in 6 categories, namely cleanliness, comfort, location, facilities, staff and value for money.
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok's General Manager Mr. Patrick Manthe said "It is a testament to my team and their outstanding efforts in providing our guests with a satisfying and memorable stay which led us to receiving this award. I would like to thank them for their complete and utter dedication to their job and also thank our extremely valued Booking.com guests for rating us so highly."
The multiple award-winning Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is a 5-star property located directly on the bank of the magnificent Chao Phraya River offering unparalleled and truly breathtaking views of the river and imposing Bangkok skyline.
