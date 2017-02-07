Were a Winner with Booking.com!

Bangkok--7 Feb--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is delighted to announce being the recipient of a Guest Review Award 2016 from renowned online booking website Booking.com with a score of 9 out of 10 for guest satisfaction.

The awards are presented annually and based on an incredible 110 million reviews from worldwide travelers and holiday makers. Booking.com invites reviews from guests who have booked accommodation through their website and rate their experience in 6 categories, namely cleanliness, comfort, location, facilities, staff and value for money.

To receive an award a property must have an average score of 8 or above from at least 10 reviews as of 11.59 p.m. CET on October 31st 2016.

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok's General Manager Mr. Patrick Manthe said "It is a testament to my team and their outstanding efforts in providing our guests with a satisfying and memorable stay which led us to receiving this award. I would like to thank them for their complete and utter dedication to their job and also thank our extremely valued Booking.com guests for rating us so highly."

The multiple award-winning Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok is a 5-star property located directly on the bank of the magnificent Chao Phraya River offering unparalleled and truly breathtaking views of the river and imposing Bangkok skyline.

To experience a stay at Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok please contact 0 2307 8888 ext 2912, 2916-2918 or e-mail: reservation.chrb@chatrium.com, www.chatrium.com