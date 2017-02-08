Amatara Wellness Resort offers exclusive privileges for KTC members

Bangkok--8 Feb--Vivaldi

Amatara Wellness Resort has entered into exclusive agreement with "KTC" (or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited) to offer hotel promotions and special rates of over 40% discount for KTC credit card members who wish to enjoy an amazing early year vacation. Offers are valid from now until July 31, 2017. KTC credit card members will be eligible for a special rate when booking direct through Amatara Wellness Resort reservation tel: 076318888 or by email: reservations.phuket@amataraphuket.com.

All promotional rates include round trip airport transfer in Phuket, daily breakfast at The Restaurant, and one treatment per night's stay per person selected from the following treatments: 60 minutes Signature of Amatara Massage, 60 minutes Thai Massage, 60 minutes Deep Tissue Massage, 60 minutes Head, Neck and Shoulders Massage, 60 minutes Indian Head Massage, 60 minutes Relaxing Foot Massage or 180 minutes Manicure & Pedicure (incl. polish).

A complimentary Wellness Class per night's stay per person is also included (except Pilates Reformer class). The KTC co-promotion also includes a 10% discount on food & beverages (excluding alcohol), complimentary scheduled shuttle service between resort and Phuket Town (subject to availability), complimentary access to swimming pool, fitness center, steam, infrared sauna, tennis courts and Kid's Club, and complimentary Wi-Fi and a wide selection of movies throughout the stay.

Additional benefits for Sea View Pool Villa and Ocean Pool Villa guests include: complimentary daily well-stocked minibar in room, complimentary 8 pieces laundry or pressing service daily, access to The Retreat for breakfast, access to The Library for coffee and tea during the day, access to The Library or The Grill Lounge for evening cocktails, and exclusive resort butler service and exclusive in-villa dining.

For more information about Amatara Wellness Resort, please call +66 (0) 76 318 888, or visit www.amataraphuket.com or email sales.phuket@amataraphuket.com