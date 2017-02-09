akyra BEACH CLUB PHUKET TURNS UP THE CHILL WITH WORLD CLASS RESIDENT GUEST DJS SPINNING SOPHISTICATED SEASIDE SOUNDTRACK

Bangkok--9 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Akaryn Hotel Group's cool new venue and resort offers the ultimate beach lifestyle with a choice of luxurious oceanfront experiences

The recently launched new-fashioned luxury akyra Beach Club Phuket, has revealed popular DJ Wii as its in-house, resident performer.

Winawee Daungkaew, better known as his stage name DJ Wii, has honed his craft for years across famous venues in Thailand, Myanmar and Australia, including monthly performances at world-famous Melbourne hipster bar Workshop.

After years playing abroad, DJ Wii has returned to his native Thailand to bring his unique musical stylings to the beautiful Natai beachfront at Club akyra, part of the sophisticated new oceanfront resort, dining and social hub known as akyraBeach Club.

Furnished with cushioned cabanas and luxury loungers surrounding an enticing beachfront pool, akyra Beach Club is the perfect spot for spending a day chilling by the pool and celebrating life with friends, fresh beats and inspiring epicurean delights.

The stylish coastal venue is designed to fulfill every oceanfront fantasy and with DJ Wii on the decks, the scene is set for tropical bliss. Known for his ability to connect to a crowd, adapt his set on-the-fly to perfectly suit the mood of an event, and encyclopedic knowledge of deep-house and soul, DJ Wii believes the Phuket beach club scene is the perfect place for his unique house-soul fusion set. He will play Monday-Friday 1-7pm at akyra Beach Cup Phuket

"I'm very excited to take up residence at akyra Beach Club Phuket. I have a lot to bring to the location," he said. "The beaches around Phuket have huge potential as an international beach club destination and a lot of young, cool people are flocking there. That's why I've decided it's the place to make my mark in Thailand."

To complement the daily resident DJ sets, throughout February and March guests chilling at akyraBeach Club Phuket can enjoy a regular Friday BBQ DJ Wii on the turntables and Weekend Getaway hangouts every Saturday and Sunday from 2-6pm featuring guests DJs.

The line-up includes deck-sharing duo FISHMONGER featuring Dreadmonger & SARIT who team up to present the timeless sound of deep, tech house and techno. Also on the roster is DJ Taz, who is known as one of the founders of Phuket's deep, soulful house music scene, and DJ Q, whose reputation for remixes and production extends far beyond the Andaman shore. Monthlyakyra Signature Beach Parties are also planned with more famous guest DJs and special entertainment.The first monthly theme party will will take place on 25th February and the Grand Opening Party is on 18th March.

With 58 stylish rooms, suites and villas complemented by an array of generous in-room comforts, and appealing facilities, including a dedicated Club akyra private party room, beachside massage salas and a fully equipped fitness centre, the beachside member of the akyra family offers an exclusive escape full of luxurious surprises. For guests that can drag themselves out of the inviting accommodation, akyra Beach Club also offers the Upper Deck Restaurant, which serves up a delicious daily breakfast in a choice of covered or al fresco dining spots to enhance the culinary pleasures on the menu. The entire floor is also available for exceptional private dining experiences and exclusive events.

To balance the indulgences, the luxurious Ayurah Spa offers a wide selection of relaxing, beneficial treatments in its tranquil aircon rooms, while tropical beach cabanas are also available for those who want to enjoy their massage al fresco by the sea.

For enquiries and reservations call +66 (0)7 659 2500, or email E :salesevent.akph@theakyra.com