Photo Release: TAT AND MYANMAR TOURISM FEDERATION SIGNED AN MOU ON JOINT COOPERATION OF MARKETING ACTIVITIES

Bangkok--9 Feb--Chatrium Hotels & Residences The Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak (back row, 3rd from left)presided over a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between Myanmar Tourism Marketing and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in the Chatrium VIP lounge. Co-signed by Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak(front row, 1st from left), Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia & South Pacific) and Ms. May Myat Mon Win, Vice Chairman of the Myanmar Tourism Federation (front row, 2nd from left), the MOU is a joint marketing campaign to promote two-countries-one-destination through marketing activities at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon and will be launched at International Tourism Borse (ITB), the world's leading travel trade show, in Berlin, Germany from 8 – 12 March 2017.

