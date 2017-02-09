Get Ready to Rumble in Bangkoks Urban Jungle with Anantaras Pachyderms and Polo Package

Get Ready to Rumble in Bangkok's Urban Jungle with Anantara's Pachyderms and Polo Package

Anantara is thrilled to immerse guests once again in the iconic King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament. Book the special Elephant Polo package at any of the four distinctive Anantara Hotels and Resorts in Bangkok from 9th – 12th March, 2017 and receive free tournament tickets, breakfast and polo shirts for the duration of the event.

Now in its fifteenth year, The King's Cup Elephant Polo has become one of the biggest charitable events in Southeast Asia with over US$1.3 million (BHT 46 million) raised and donated to projects that better the lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population. The four day festival will have something for everyone including an impressive Opening Parade, Children's Educational Day, Ladies Day known as The 'Bangkok Ascot' and fun elephant related activities.

Prices start from:
  • Anantara Sathorn Bangkok Hotel – BHT 4,700++
  • Anantara Baan Rajprasong – BHT 5,780++
  • Anantara Bangkok Riverside – BHT 6,825++
  • Anantara Bangkok Siam Hotel – BHT 8,250++
The package includes:
  • Two nights' accommodation or more
  • Daily breakfast
  • Two elephant polo shirts
  • Two tickets for the duration of stay to the King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament
Terms and conditions:
All rates are subject to a 10% service charge and 7% applicable government tax. The rates quoted are per room per night, subject to seasonal variations, a cancellation policy and change without notice.
Rates noted above are based on recent currency exchange data. The rate indicated on your confirmation is in the official hotel currency and will be charged at that rate at check-out.
Minimum two night consecutive stay required.
In case of no shows or early departure, a 100% charge of the total stay applies. Above benefits may not be used in conjunction with any other discount or exchanged for any other service or cash.
To book please visit http://www.anantara.com/special-packages.aspx and for more information on the 15th Annual King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, please visit www.anantaraelephantpolo.com.

