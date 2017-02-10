AIRASIA X SAYS #ALOHA# TO HAWAII! Fly from Bangkok to Honolulu from as low as THB 8,265* per way

AIRASIA X SAYS #ALOHA# TO HAWAII! Fly from Bangkok to Honolulu from as low as THB 8,265* per wayTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Friday February 10, 2017 11:13
To celebrate the launch, AirAsia X will be offering fares from as low as THB 8,265* per way for Fly-Thru, connecting service from Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport), for bookings made between 11 to 26 February 2017 for travel from 28 June 2017 to 6 February 2018. During this offer period, guests wanting to travel in greater comfort can experience AirAsia X's award-winning Premium Flatbed from THB 31,265* – one of the lowest fares to Hawaii from Asia.
The long-haul low-cost pioneer will operate a four-time weekly service from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Honolulu, Hawaii via Osaka, Japan starting 28 June 2017. Travelers in Thailand can enjoy a convenient Fly-Thru service with just a single-time baggage check-in from Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi. (Fares are subject to change based on departure city.)
AirAsia X Group CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun said, "This is the game-changing destination we have all been waiting for. By connecting Asean and North Asia to the U.S. with our world-class low fares offering, we will make it possible for those who could only dream of a vacation across the Pacific to take that trip."
"We wish to thank all relevant authorities and governments for their support. Their vote of confidence made today's unique route launch possible and we will continue to work closely with all parties to ensure we can connect more people through this flagship intercontinental route."
Also present at the press conference today (Feb 10, 2017) were AirAsia X Berhad CEO Benyamin Ismail, Representative Director and Co-CEO of Kansai Airports Emmanuel Menanteau, Hawaii Tourism Japan Vice President Mitsue Varley and the incumbent Miss Hawaii Allison Chu.
Guests departing from Thailand's Bangkok (Don Mueang Airport), Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi can connect seamlessly to Honolulu by making use of AirAsia's Fly-Thru service with twice stopovers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Osaka, Japan.
Alternatively, guests who want greater flexibility in travel planning can opt for the Multi-City option, which allows them to spend a few days in Osaka (No visa required for Thai) before travelling onwards to Honolulu.
Hawaii, nicknamed the Paradise of the Pacific, is formed by eight islands located right at the heart of the Pacific Ocean. Famed for its stunning natural beauty and unique indigenous culture, this tropical paradise is the only U.S. state located in the Oceania. Honolulu, the capital city, located on the most populous island O'ahu, is a modern city that boasts island charms, including the world-renowned Waikiki Beach, once the site of vacation homes for the kings and queens of Hawaii.
