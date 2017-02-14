TAT and AirAsia Unveil #Thai Culture Lets Make A Journey An Award-Winning Aircraft Livery from Paint the Sky with Amazing Thailand Competition along with 9 Beauties led by Namtan Chalita in Thai Silk

Bangkok--14 Feb--Thai AirAsia

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) joined hands with Thai AirAsia to unveil anew airplane livery named 'Thai Culture… Let's Make A Journey', which won first prize in 'the Amazing Thailand – Amazing Culture' category of the 'Paint the Sky with Amazing Thailand' competition. The plane has already flown both domestic and international routes and garnered praise for its creativity and spot on depiction of Thailand's uniqueness.

Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said "TAT plans to promote Thai tourism in 2017 under a campaign titled 'Discover your Amazing stories in Amazing Thailand,' focusing on having travellers engage in traditional Thai local experiences by presenting a varietyof authentic Thai stories to the world. Moreover, on top of its natural wonders, Thailand has a rich culture and that the use of its textile prints to design airplane livery should help to showcase its culture to a wider audience and encourage tourism. The point of the design on the airplane represents the Thai people and their invitation for others to experience the country's cultural uniqueness."

Mr. Banyat Hansakul, Director of Engineering for Thai AirAsia, said "The airline was thrilled that a second plane baring a winning entry from 'Paint the Sky with Amazing Thailand' had now taken to the skies both domestically and internationally after AirAsia's plane was painted with the "Yak Cute" design, which was previously put into service to amaze travellers."

Thai AirAsia, as an air travel service provider, is immensely grateful to be a part of such a creative activity for the promotion of Thai tourism and is ready to sponsor further campaigns through all of its capabilities.

'Thai Culture... Let's Make A Journey' is designed by Mr. Narathip Paspirom and focuses on the unique tradition of Thai textiles while still showing a contemporary appearance that is vibrant and fun. The airplane baring the design now serves as an invitation for travellers to experience all Thailand has to offer.

Mr. Narathip said he was looking to depict a variety of aspects of Thailand from its uniqueness to its art and culture while also wanting to showcase the country's modernity. The resulting work is a collection of shapes, designs and vibrant colours.

"I'm very excited that my design won and that I got to take part in the painting process. I was very proud to see my creation enlarged across an entire airplane, and I hope it will bring happiness to all who see it. I'm thankful to TAT and Thai AirAsia for sponsoring this wonderful competition and allowing artists to get their work out to the public," Mr. Narathip said.

To welcome the new livery, TAT and Thai AirAsia also brought along international beauty queens led by Ms. Chalita "Namtan" Suansane, Miss Universe Thailand 2016, who joined other notable pageant queens including Miss International, Miss Myanmar World, Miss Laos and Miss Tiffany. All 9 served as honorary models wearing traditional Thai textile designs by Ajarn Paothong Thongchua, a Thai silk expert. The beauties wore the designs to Khon Kaen to join silk-making activities and also took part in learning about traditional silk weaving at the Queen Sirikit Sericulture Centre of Khon Kaen.

TAT and Thai AirAsia are hopeful that travellers will be impressed by the airplanes painted with winning designs from'Paint the Sky with Amazing Thailand' and that both designs will bring as much pride to the Thai people. Both organisations invite everyone to help in promoting the planes either through word-of-mouth or via social media.