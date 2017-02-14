Photo Release: Cape Nidhra Hotel Receives 2016 Booking.com Award

Bangkok--14 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels Cape Nidhra Hotel General Manager Christian Roeschli (right) and Sales Coordinator Laphatrada Kerdsuk (left) proudly receive the 2016 Booking.com Award from Booking.com. This award has been given to Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin based on the feedback comments on the hotel's service, facilities and accommodation from guests who booked their stay through the Booking.com website. Cape Nidhra Hotel was then awarded 9.1 out of 10 from the 2016 guest feedback.

Latest Press Release

