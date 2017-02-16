Destination Group brings new Hooters location, Singapore - Marina Bay

Bangkok--16 Feb--Inhouse Brand Works

Destination Group brings new Hooters location, Singapore - Marina Bay24th location of Hooters opens its door today

Hooters Asia today unveiled the opening of a new international location, Hooters of Singapore – Marina Bay, led by franchisee and Hooters 2015 Developer of the Year, Destination Group and its subsidiary Destination Eats.

Hooters of Singapore - Marina Bay will open its doors to guests on Feb. 6 in the contemporary and picturesque financial district of Marina Bay. The new 2,336 square-foot Hooters located at 4 Marina Boulevard lies in close proximity to the Marina Bay Sands and Marina Bay Financial Center, and will boast more than 22 large-screen televisions.

"The growth of Hooters locations in Asia is continuing its momentum and we're thrilled to be bringing the Hooters experience to residents and guests of the financial district of Singapore," said Gary Murray, CEO, Destination Group. "From Hooters world-famous chicken wings to iconic Hooters Girl hospitality, we're certain this new opening will be a welcome attraction for both residents and professionals in the area."

The new location is part of a 35-location Southeast Asia development agreement between Hooters and Singapore-based international franchisee, Destination Group. Along with recent locations previously opened in Asia, the new location will bolster Hooters presence in Asia to 24 total locations. The franchisee has plans to open additional Hooters locations this year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Samui, Thailand; Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore - Fusionopolis; Taipei, Taiwan; and multiple locations in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.

The new locations will incorporate the latest design features that deliver the familiar, fun-loving persona of the Hooters brand along with contemporary elements that combine to deliver a one-of-a-kind guest experience.

Hooters Asia is always looking for great new sites to locate Hooters restaurants. They are currently seeking sites in; Taipei, Hong Kong, Kowloon, Macao, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, Manila, Cebu, Davao, Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon, and Siam Reap. Landlords and agents can contact them at www.hootersasia.com.