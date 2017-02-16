MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS DAZZLES AT 2017 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELLERS CHOICE AWARDS

Bangkok--16 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

TripAdvisor, the internet's largest travel site, named nine properties of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts among the world's top one percent in its 15th TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. Based on reviews and opinions of millions of travellers, the awards are the highest honour the site gives to hotels.

The awards also recognise hotels in specific categories such as destination, family, service and romance. Mövenpick's nine featured hotels – located in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates – received 21 awards across different categories.

"A TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Award provides a fascinating insight into the views and perspectives of millions of travellers," said Paul Mulcahy, Senior Vice President Commercial, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. "By taking the time to share their experiences, guests are partners in helping us maintain consistent quality, realise the details that are appreciated and allow us to see our properties through their eyes."

In Saudi Arabia, Mövenpick Hotel Al Khobar and Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Hajar Tower Makkah claimed spots in the categories for top hotels, luxury and service. The Makkah hotel was also voted the number one hotel for families in the country, as well as being one of the Middle East winners.

Both Mövenpick Resort & Residences Aqaba and Mövenpick Resort & Spa Tala Bay Aqaba are included in Jordan's 10 best luxury hotels. The former was also part of Jordan's overall list of best hotels, while Tala Bay was commended for being one of the best family resorts across the Middle East. Amidst a very competitive field, Mövenpick Hotel Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai was voted one of the top hotels in the United Arab Emirates, as well as one of the country's best hotels for service.

Mövenpick Resort El Sokhna made it into the Top 10 family hotels of both Egypt and the Middle East, while Mövenpick Resort El Quseir was included in the list of Egypt's best hotels for romance. Elsewhere in North Africa, Mövenpick Resort & Marine Spa Sousse is highlighted as one of Tunisia's overall top hotels and one of the best for service. It also gained a spot in Tunisia's Top 10 Luxury Hotels, while Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis rounded up the best 20.