Inaugural Laguna Phuket Food Music Festival Unveiled at a Media Showcase

Inaugural Laguna Phuket Food Music Festival Unveiled at a Media ShowcaseTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 11:43
On Thursday 9 February 2017, Laguna Phuket unveiled its newest "Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival" at a special media conference at XANA Beach Club by the beautiful Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Scheduled to take place at the resort's various scenic locations during Friday 3 – Sunday 5 March this year, the inaugural Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival is a 3-day charity food festival with live music, entertainment and celebrity chefs and stars appearances. The Festival is aimed to heighten Phuket Province's status as a "City of Gastronomy" conferred by the UNESCO, launch and raise funds for "Children First Fund" specially set up to support Phuket orphanages, as well as to create yet another lifestyle destination event within Laguna Phuket resort complex in celebration of its 30th Anniversary in 2017.
The conference was addressed by Ms. Siwaporn Chuasawat, Vice Governor of Phuket; Dr. Kosol Taengutai, Deputy Mayor of Phuket City Municipality and President of the Thai Peranakan Association; Mr. David Seet, Senior Assistant Vice President, Laguna Phuket; Ms. Anoma Vongyai, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office; and Chef Audra Morrice, Creative Chef behind the food design and creation for the Festival.
"The Phuket Province looks forward to welcoming visitors from Thailand and around the world to the Festival and many other events on the island. Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival is hoped to help present the authentic Phuket food and culture adored by Thais and foreigners," said Ms. Siwaporn Chuasawat, Vice Governor of Phuket.
Representing Phuket City Municipality, the recipient of "City of Gastronomy" status from the UNESCO, was Dr. Kosol Taengutai, Deputy Mayor who's also President of the Thai Peranakan Association. He said "Phuket is a city with multiple cultures being beautifully displayed through the people's daily life in the food, the clothing, the architecture, etc. This, and the uniqueness of Phuket's authentic local food, brought us UNESCO's City of Gastronomy status. I am pleased that Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival will nicely help to heighten the status this March."
The Festival is also planned as a platform to launch and raise funds for "Children First Fund" specially set up in conjunction with Laguna Phuket's 30th anniversary this year with an objective of "Nourishing Hearts, Inspiring Dreams" to support the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages.
"Special thanks to Phuket Province, City of Phuket Municipality, the Thai Peranakan Association, TAT, Chef Audra, members of the press and all of our Festival's partners and sponsors who help make this first edition possible," said Mr. David Seet, SAVP of Laguna Phuket representing the host.
"We really hope that the fund raised from the Festival for Children First Fund will fruitfully support the nutrition of needy children in Phuket orphanages, and 'Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival' will become another permanent installation on Phuket tourism's calendar," he concluded.
MasterChef Australia 2012. She is currently one of the three judges on MasterChef Asia together with three-Michelin-starred chef Bruno Menard and stellar restaurateur Susur Lee. She runs a successful catering business and cooking classes. Her cooking style is eclectically Asian, drawing influence from her Singaporean Chinese-Indian heritage. She hosts her own TV cooking series, "Tasty Conversations" broadcasting from Australia across Asia and is the author of "My Kitchen, Your Table" cookbook. She is also an Ambassador with the Singapore Tourism Board.
The Festival's highlight, a star-studded Charity Gala Dinner with auctions, will be held on 4 March at the resort's grand Latitude Marquee with multiple celebrity stars' appearance such as Black 'n' Blue band, Gam, Fivera, Jazziam – to name only a few, priced at THB 3,000 per person or THB 28,000 for a table of ten.
Gala tickets are available for sale from 1 February 2017 at all Laguna Phuket resorts - Angsana Laguna Phuket, Angsana Villas Resort Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort and Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort; as well as Laguna Tours Desk and Laguna Tours Office in Canal Village and online at ticket@lagunaphuket.com. Advance booking is recommended.
Latest Press Release
Destination Group brings new Hooters location, Singapore - Marina Bay24th location of Hooters opens its door today Hooters Asia today unveiled the opening of a new international location, Hooters of Singapore – Marina Bay, led by franchisee and...
On Thursday 9 February 2017, Laguna Phuket unveiled its newest "Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival" at a special media conference at XANA Beach Club by the beautiful Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Scheduled to take place at the resort's various...
Still have no plan for the next holiday destination? Why don't you consider Singapore? Get ready for exclusive promotions and hot deals, only at the 20th Thai International Travel Fair 2017 (TITF#20) to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center...
Luxury hotel operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, now part of the AccorHotels Group, and Next Century Associates today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the revitalization and management of the historic Century Plaza Hotel, located in...
TripAdvisor, the internet's largest travel site, named nine properties of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts among the world's top one percent in its 15th TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards. Based on reviews and opinions of millions of travellers,...