Special Offer from Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers at Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017

Bangkok--16 Feb--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers offers you an exclusive discount at 42nd Thai Teaw Thai Fair 2017, 2-5 March 2017 at Booth P260 of Plenary Hall, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Special prices for International lunch & dinner buffet at Feast, an outstanding cuisine by the River of Kings. When purchase 10 buffet gift vouchers during Thai Teaw Thai Fair, receive an extra one voucher for FREE! For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com

