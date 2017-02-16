Skyscanner says Flight Searches to Thailand Grew 19.6% During Chinese New Year 2017

Bangkok--16 Feb--Weber Shandwick

Tourists from Taiwan shows highest interest in Thailand while Chiang Rai gains the rising destination in Thailand among tourists from Chinese New Year – celebrated countries

Chinese New Year, the recently-celebrated holiday, has prompted people from countries celebrating Chinese New Year, namely China, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, to search for destinations to travel to while they were granted with over 5 days of holiday. This year, data from Skyscanner, the leading online travel search engine, indicates that flight searches from those countries grew by 19.6%. The data has been collected from flight searches from 23 January - 3 February 2017.

Tourists from Taiwan sees the biggest growth with 58.7% in number of searches, thanks to an increase in flights from Taiwan to Thailand, as well as Tourism Authority of Thailand's effort in promoting Thailand as a short-haul destination for Taiwanese tourists; while searches from Malaysia came in second with growth of 48.6%. In respect of destination in Thailand, tourists from Chinese New Year-celebrated countries are well fascinated by the rising northern province of Chiang Rai, as reflects by the growth of 106%.

Inbound countries to Thailand Portions Growth

Hong Kong 27.5% 10%

Singapore 27% 9.5%

Taiwan 19.4% 58.7%

China 11.3% -2.6%

Malaysia 13.5% 48.6%

Macau 1.3% 27.1%

Alternatively, Hong Kong remains the top country in which its tourists visit Thailand the most during Chinese New Year with 27.5% searches, followed closely by Singapore with 27%. Top destination in Thailand remains to be Bangkok (64.9%), Phuket (14.5%) and Chiang Mai (7.1%) respectively.

Top destinations in Thailand Portions Growth

Bangkok 64.9% 22.8%

Phuket 14.5% 9.8%

Chiang Mai 7.1% 26.2%

Chiang Rai 0.6% 106%

Nattiya Hothong, Marketing Manager, Skyscanner Thailand, said "It is delightful for us to learn that Thailand is still favored by the tourists from Chinese New Year – celebrated countries, particularly during the Chinese New Year. The enormous flight search by the tourists from the source countries on Skyscanner is also in line with the government's policy to boost the tourism industry in Thailand. This reflects how the government's policy such as the visa fee waiver, an increase in the direct flights from these countries to Thailand, especially during this peak festival and other tourism policies that facilitate tourists from these countries, inspire them to travel to Thailand. In addition to this, the influx of the tourists from these source countries will also generate income to the country."

For more information on Flight Searches to Thailand Grew 19.6% During Chinese New Year 2017, please visit:www.skyscanner.co.th/press-releases/travel-data-chinese-new-year-2017