Get Ready for Special Promotions and Family Packages from Singapore Tourism Board at TITF 2017s Singapore Pavilion

Bangkok--16 Feb--Fleishman Hillard

Still have no plan for the next holiday destination? Why don't you consider Singapore? Get ready for exclusive promotions and hot deals, only at the 20th Thai International Travel Fair 2017 (TITF#20) to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center during 15-19 February 2017.

Visit Singapore Pavilion for special offers from airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Jetstar, and Scoot-Tiger; cruise packages from Royal Caribbean International; popular attractions, including Resorts World™ Sentosa, Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari (managed by Wildlife Reserve Singapore), and Sentosa Leisure Group; hot deals from travel agents, including Agoda and Singapore Fanclub; or purchase Wifi pockets or SIM Cards with Tripizee.

What's more, Singapore Tourism Board is delighted to offer a special privilege for clients who spend 6,000 THB at Singapore Pavilion, with SGD20* Takashimaya gift card (about THB500).

Singapore Pavilion is located at Booth PC152 – PC161. Stop by at the booth to meet and greet with the famous actor Kao - Jirayu Laongmanee, on Saturday February 18 at 15:00-16:00 hrs.

For more information, visit www.yoursingapore.com/th

Please check the conditions with the staffs at Singapore Pavilion