Get Ready for Special Promotions and Family Packages from Singapore Tourism Board at TITF 2017s Singapore Pavilion

Get Ready for Special Promotions and Family Packages from Singapore Tourism Board at TITF 2017s Singapore PavilionTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 11:31
Still have no plan for the next holiday destination? Why don't you consider Singapore? Get ready for exclusive promotions and hot deals, only at the 20th Thai International Travel Fair 2017 (TITF#20) to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center during 15-19 February 2017.
Visit Singapore Pavilion for special offers from airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Jetstar, and Scoot-Tiger; cruise packages from Royal Caribbean International; popular attractions, including Resorts World™ Sentosa, Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari (managed by Wildlife Reserve Singapore), and Sentosa Leisure Group; hot deals from travel agents, including Agoda and Singapore Fanclub; or purchase Wifi pockets or SIM Cards with Tripizee.
