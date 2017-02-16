Dusit International teams up with Japans Prince Hotels for Staff Exchange Programme

Dusit International teams up with Japans Prince Hotels for Staff Exchange ProgrammeTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Thursday February 16, 2017 14:27
As part of its strategic marketing alliance, global hospitality company Dusit International, together with Japan's largest hotel chain, Prince Hotels, has launched a Staff Exchange Programme, starting this month.
The companies entered into a strategic partnership in February 2015 with the aim of strengthening brand awareness in the region by leveraging their sales and marketing resources and networks, thereby creating opportunities for cross-selling, marketing and promotion.
The new Staff Exchange Programme builds on these foundations by enabling both companies to share local expertise and hospitality knowledge to best cater for guests from Japan and Thailand, key feeder markets for each company respectively.
In the first exchange, staff from Prince Hotels will spend time at the Front Office and Concierge of the Dusit Thani Bangkok and DusitPrincess Srinakarin Bangkok hotels to get familiar with their operations. Reciprocally, Dusit staff will visit Prince Hotels in Japan. Participants will receive on-the-job training and take part in classroom activities to deepen their understanding of Japanese and Thai hospitality cultures.
"The Staff Exchange Programme will provide rich, first-hand experience for hotel staff from both companies," said Mr. Takao Sato, Corporate Director Managing Administrator of Prince Hotels Inc. "While our employees will gain direct exposure to Thai culture and Dusit's gracious hospitality, Dusit's staff will be able to learn more about omotenashi – the Japanese spirit of hospitality and service. The idea is that by sharing the best practices of both companies, our respective staff will be better equipped to meet and surpass guests' expectations, the hallmark of excellent hospitality experience."
Dr Niramol Jindanuwat, Chief People Officer, Corporate Human Resources, Dusit International, said, "The Staff Exchange Programme is an excellent way for Dusit to deepen its partnership with Prince Hotels. Going beyond sales and marketing purposes, this new initiative provides an excellent opportunity for staff from each company to bolster their skill sets and enhance service delivery. We look forward to making the programme a success."
Latest Press Release
As part of its strategic marketing alliance, global hospitality company Dusit International, together with Japan's largest hotel chain, Prince Hotels, has launched a Staff Exchange Programme, starting this month. The companies entered into a strategic...
Destination Group brings new Hooters location, Singapore - Marina Bay24th location of Hooters opens its door today Hooters Asia today unveiled the opening of a new international location, Hooters of Singapore – Marina Bay, led by franchisee and...
On Thursday 9 February 2017, Laguna Phuket unveiled its newest "Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival" at a special media conference at XANA Beach Club by the beautiful Bangtao Beach in Phuket, Thailand. Scheduled to take place at the resort's various...
Still have no plan for the next holiday destination? Why don't you consider Singapore? Get ready for exclusive promotions and hot deals, only at the 20th Thai International Travel Fair 2017 (TITF#20) to be held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center...
Luxury hotel operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, now part of the AccorHotels Group, and Next Century Associates today announced the signing of definitive agreements for the revitalization and management of the historic Century Plaza Hotel, located in...