Amari will host golf week in March 2017

Bangkok--16 Feb--Amari Hua Hin

AMARI CALLING ALL GOLFERS FOR A WEEK OF SUN, SEA AND SWING

Amateur Golf Week in March: Hua Hin and Pattaya

Whilst not always the first on the list when one is considering a golfing holiday destination, Thailand offers internationally recognised and renowned courses, combined with great weather, good value for money, and an array of post-game activities taking you all the way from par to spa to bar.

In March 2017, Amari will host Amateur Golf Week 2017, a series of golf events in destinations across Thailand and surrounding countries to highlight the great golf courses here in Asia and offer a unique dual-destination golfing experience at two of its top locations in Thailand: Amari Hua Hin from 12 – 18 March 2017 and Amari Pattaya from 19 – 25 March 2017. More details below:

Amari Hua Hin Amateur Golf Week

12–18 March 2017

Amari Hua Hin will sponsor the Amari Hua Hin Amateur Golf Week, which will see budding golfers from around the world descend on the coastal town ready for a week packed with great golf and even better company. There are also special tours and events planned for all accompanying non-golfers, including a half-day tour of Hua Hin, Thai cooking classes, spa treatments and more.

The seven-day event will showcase the best golf courses in Hua Hin, including Black Mountain, which was voted one of the top 100 courses in the world outside the USA, and the Banyan Golf Club, which was voted best new course in Asia in 2009 by Asia Golf Monthly. The tournament will be played over four rounds and the daily results will be announced. Individual trophies will be given out each night during the social happy hour at the poolside.

The package for six nights' accommodation and four rounds of golf costs 47,500 THB net per person (single supplement applies). For more information and reservations, please visit http://www.amari.com/huahin/amateur-golf-week.aspx.

The package includes:

• Six nights' accommodation at Amari Hua Hin with daily breakfast and two group dinners

• Four rounds of golf with one caddie per golfer (tips not included)

• Golf carts at all courses

• Airport transfers from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang

• Golf course transfers

• Fully guided trip with English-speaking tournament director

• Welcome souvenir bag including a shirt, towel and cap

• Event scoring and winner's prizes

Amari Pattaya Amateur Golf Week

19 - 25 March 2017

In Pattaya, golfers will experience the best of the best and play at Siam Country Club Old, Plantation and Waterside courses, as well as at the picturesque Laem Chabang International Country Club designed by Jack Nicklaus and widely hailed as the best course layout in Pattaya.

The tournament will be played over four rounds and daily results will be announced with individual trophies given out each night during the social events. There also special tours and events planned for all accompanying non-golfers, including a full day tour of Pattaya and popular attractions, Thai cooking classes, spa treatments and more.

The package for six nights' accommodation and four rounds of golf costs 42,500 THB net per person (single supplement applies). For more information and reservations, please visit: http://www.amari.com/amari-pattaya/amateur-golf-week.aspx

The package includes:

• Six nights' accommodation at Amari Pattaya with daily breakfast and two group dinners

• Four rounds of golf with one caddie per golfer (tips not included)

• Golf carts at all courses

• Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang airport transfers

• Golf course transfers

• Fully guided with English-speaking tournament director

• Welcome souvenir bag including a shirt, towel and cap

• Event scoring and winner's prizes

Get your clubs scrubbed. Get them re-gripped. Get practicing at the driving range—we look forward to teeing off with you.