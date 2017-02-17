ASIA DMC TO UNVEIL SPIRIT OF TRAVEL LUXURY TAILOR-MADE TRAVEL PROGRAMMES TO TOUR OPERATORS AT ITB BERLIN

Bangkok--17 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Leading regional tour operator ASIA DMC is preparing to roll out its new unique brand of luxury tailor-made travel experiences called "Spirit of Travel" to global buyers at ITB in Berlin, Germany, the world's largest travel trade event.

Led by recently appointed travel professional Mr Linh Le in the role of Group Managing Director, ASIA DMC will announce its new programme of personalised high-end travel to add to its existing business of special interest groups and set group departures.

In addition, the tour operator will unveil plans for new offices in Indonesia and Sri Lanka to add to its existing presence in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand as the destination management company asserts its credentials as the most innovative and fastest growing tour operator in the Asia region.

Plan for offices in China, India and the Philippines are also in the pipeline as the company charts a course of a fully inclusive and comprehensive partnership offering to travel planners and wholesalers around the world looking to offer their customers a range of insightful travel experiences in Asia.

Sustainability remains at the forefront of all activities and through HG Foundation, named after its parent company HG Holdings, with local community and environmental lobbying initiatives launched such as the successful campaign to ban the use of Styrofoam in Halong Bay.

"We are delighted to bring our full range of offerings to ITB this year – to which we are adding a specialised series of tailor-made travel experiences to high end customers short on time," said ASIA DMC's Linh Le. "Unique experiences is the new luxury and we are excited to be delivering this in 2017.

"Since our rebranding in November last year from HG Travel to ASIA DMC we have launched new operations in Myanmar and Thailand – and are now looking to further extend our footprint across Asia offering our innate knowledge of the region and combining this with the professionalism of our services and depths of local partnerships going back over 20 years since the launch of the parent company."

Renowned industry expert Andre Van der Marck, who leads ASIA DMC Thailand as Managing Director, will be attending ITB with colleagues from the ASIA DMC Head Office.

"Thailand is one of the world's most popular destinations – with Bangkok for example regularly the top the charts as the most visited city in the world," said Mr Van der Marck. "We will harness this recognition but offer a much deeper experience to guests.

"These include dining at 100-year-old family-run restaurants in Chinatown, strolling the street art scene along Charoenkrung Road or browsing the Rot Fai Market in Ratchada where night bazaar meets cool retro antiques. These are just examples of our new attitude to travel – ensuring the spirit of travel is at the front and centre of what we do - where we can combine originality with creativity in all destinations in which we operate."

ASIA DMC will be on stand 223B, Hall 26B at ITB Berlin. Appointments can be made via the websitehttp://www.asiadmc.com/