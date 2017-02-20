New Tours by Khiri Travel Myanmar Show the Different Side of Bagan

Bangkok--20 Feb--ScottAsia Communications

Riverboat trip, local cottage industries, markets, a lunch fit for a king, and a temple in a police compound, all part of new 'away from the crowds' experiences in Myanmar

Khiri Travel Myanmar has announced two new full-day tours: Mandalay to Bagan and Hidden Bagan.

The idea is to get closer to local people and give guests an alternative Bagan area experience away from visitors.

The Mandalay to Bagan trip is a scenic rural excursion using public bus then a private boat on the Ayeyarwaddy River. The morning bus ride from Mandalay leads to Pakkoku with its colourful market, Burmese slipper factory and to see locally acclaimed Pakkoku blankets being made.

Guests then take a leisurely cruise down river while lunch is served on board. The boat stops at Kyauk Gu Ohnmin cave temple, which rarely sees foreign visitors, then sails on for another leisurely 1.5 hours to Bagan with open bar on board, the sun going down in the west.

In the Hidden Bagan trip, Khiri's guests discover temples off the beaten track. Using guide and car, the trip reveals ancient temples and monasteries with mural paintings -- temples that have not been prepared for tourists. (One of the temples is tucked away in the compound of a police station.) A lunch of typical "Myanmar dry zone" dishes is served in a local house followed by further temple discoveries in the afternoon.

The two new trips can be combined with two existing Khiri Travel Myanmar experiences.

A half-day Bagan Food trip visits a morning market and home-made tamarind and candle industries. By lunch, guests have an appetite for a superlative Bagan lunch of 'only' 30 (small) dishes. This is in honour of the last king of Bagan, who insisted that every meal should have 300 different offerings.

Khiri's half-day Dry Zone Safari uses a 4x4 vehicle to show guests local industries such as plum purifying, wooden slipper and pottery making. The five-hour trip is great for photographers who want to see the colours and sights of village life much unchanged down the years.

Khiri Travel Myanmar will be showcasing these trips and more at ITB Berlin.

For further information visit khiri.com/myanmar/