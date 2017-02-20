COMPASS HOSPITALITY APPOINTS VETERAN HOTELIER NIGEL TOVEY TO LAUNCH NEW RESORT BRAND ANANDA HUA HIN

Bangkok--20 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

International hotel group Compass Hospitality has appointed veteran hotelier Nigel Tovey as General Manager of Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa, a newly built luxury beachfront property and the group's first Ananda branded five-star flagship resort scheduled to open in April this year.

Mr Tovey, a highly respected hotelier renowned for his people skills and track record for successfully opening hotels, has over 35 years in the hotel business, with the past 25 years in Thailand working with a host of international chains and independent brands, said, "It is a very exciting hotel project and one that fits the market like a glove." Mr Tovey added "There are three very clearly defined sections to the resort – starting with what will be Hua Hin's largest hotel ballroom, an outstanding water-focused family resort area, and private luxury pool villas leading down to the beach."

Located two and a half hours from Bangkok, Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa is situated on a 30 rai (12 acres) site extending from the main Petchkasem Road to the beachfront itself. The high-end resort features 196 rooms, suites and exclusive villas, ranging in size from 33 square metres (sqm) to a 268 sqm two-bedroom beachfront lagoon pool villa with private concierge service.

"Launching Ananda Hua Hin brings a new luxury brand to market, one that has the freedom to offer informality while ensuring the highest standards of a five-star resort experience. This is a tremendous opportunity and we are assembling a team which will deliver on every aspect of a luxurious but laid-back hospitality experience."

The resort is also set to unveil Hua Hin's largest ballroom with 900-sqm of pillar-less flexible space catering to domestic and regional corporate events as well as social occasions, being specially suited to luxury weddings. Another resort attraction will be Blue Biscuit, a contemporary-styled club-come-restaurant featuring live Blues and Jazz from Thailand's up and coming talents as well as visiting international artists.

"Unique experiences are in many ways a new concept in luxury," said Mr Tovey. "We will offer these both inside and outside the resort providing an opportunity to discover Hua Hin, its history, nature and beaches at your own speed."

Compass Hospitality, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing hospitality management companies, manages and operates a wide portfolio of 42 hospitality properties across all market segments. Brand identities include Compass Hotels, Citrus Hotels, Citin Hotels and Ananda Resorts and Spas. Compass' portfolio includes hotels, resorts, executive serviced apartments and spas located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Hua Hin in Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru and Pulau Langkawi in Malaysia; and in Shrewsbury, Halifax, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Eastbourne, Nottingham, Oxford, Manchester, Inverness, Leeds, in the United Kingdom.

For more details, please visit http:www.anandahuahin.com