Amatara presents #Sense Your Lifes Balance exclusively at 42nd Thai Tiew Thai Fair 2017

Bangkok--20 Feb--Vivaldi

Amatara Wellness Resort will once again join Thailand's most successful and longest running travel expo, the 42nd Thai Tiew Thai Fair 2017 with many special promotions start from 5,000 THB and exclusive package 3days 2 nights with 52% discount and many more. Visit Amatara at Booth no.C336, from 2 – 5 March 2017 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

Amatara offers a special promotion, 'Sense Your Life's Balance' exclusively for the Thai Tiew Thai Fair 2017 including promotional rates for the Premier Sea View room start from 5,000 THB, or enjoy the luxurious Ocean Pool Villa starting from 12,980 THB per night including daily buffet. Additionally, an exclusive package based on 3 days 2 nights for 2 persons attracts up to 52% discount, with the Premier Sea View room starting from 14,675 THB or the sumptuous Ocean Pool Villa at 30,635 THB including daily buffet, afternoon tea, 15% discount on treatments, food and beverage (excludes alcohol), and choice of Amatara signature massage or 1 round trip airport transfer per room.

This special offer is valid for booking only during the event period from 2-5 March 2017 with 50% deposit. Please quote "Thai Tiew Thai 2017" when making a reservation on Tel. 076-318-888 or email: reservations.phuket@amataraphuket.com (with stays from 1 April to 25 December 2017).

The promotion inclusive of 10% service charge, 7% government tax and 1% provincial tax. Advance reservation of 14 days is required. This promotion can be postponed a single time after booking, and no refunds are available.