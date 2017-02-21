Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Announces All-Inclusive #Dream Wedding Package

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Announces All-Inclusive #Dream Wedding PackageTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 12:21
Four nights' accommodation for the bride and groom and an anniversary stay are part of a new wedding ceremony and reception package at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort overlooking the beautiful Andaman Sea at Laguna Phuket in Thailand.
The Dream Wedding Package includes an international or Asian buffet dinner, three-hour beverage service, including house wine and local spirits, three-tier wedding cake, floral table centerpieces and venue hire.
Priced at THB200,000* (US$5700/€5392/£4580) for 50 guests, the Dream Wedding Package also offers a choice of a Thai or western ceremony on the beach or in a tropical garden setting overlooking the pool, a personal wedding coordinator, a master of ceremonies, resort marriage certificate, flower arrangements and corsage and bouquets for up to six guests.
