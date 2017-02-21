Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Announces All-Inclusive #Dream Wedding Package

Bangkok--21 Feb--ScottAsia Communications

Four nights' accommodation for the bride and groom and an anniversary stay are part of a new wedding ceremony and reception package at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort overlooking the beautiful Andaman Sea at Laguna Phuket in Thailand.

The Dream Wedding Package includes an international or Asian buffet dinner, three-hour beverage service, including house wine and local spirits, three-tier wedding cake, floral table centerpieces and venue hire.

Priced at THB200,000* (US$5700/€5392/£4580) for 50 guests, the Dream Wedding Package also offers a choice of a Thai or western ceremony on the beach or in a tropical garden setting overlooking the pool, a personal wedding coordinator, a master of ceremonies, resort marriage certificate, flower arrangements and corsage and bouquets for up to six guests.

The four nights' accommodation for the bride and groom is in a one-bedroom Sea View Suite and includes daily breakfast and return airport transfers.

The Anniversary stay provides two nights' complimentary accommodation with a stay of seven nights or more.

The Dream Wedding Package is valid from March 1, 2017 until March 31, 2018.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort is 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport.

A minimum of 24 guests is required for the Dream Wedding Package, with a minimum three-night stay.

For further details email event.phuketbeach@outrigger.co.th or call +66 (0) 76 360 600.

* The package rate is based on 50 guests. For each guest above or below 50 the rate adjusts by THB2000 (US$57/€54/£46).