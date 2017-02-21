Dusit Thani Bangkok to celebrate its 48th anniversary with a series of special promotions

Dusit Thani Bangkok to celebrate its 48th anniversary with a series of special promotionsTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 09:56
Dusit Thani Bangkok, once the city's tallest building, first opened its doors in 1970. The five-star luxury hotel comprises 517 rooms and is located next to the BTS Skytrain and MRT underground public transportation services, opposite Lumpini Park, in the heart of Bangkok.
Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of global hospitality company Dusit International, will celebrate its 48th anniversary next month by launching a series of special discounts on dining and accommodation. Chief among the offers, which have all been...