Dusit Thani Bangkok to celebrate its 48th anniversary with a series of special promotions

Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 09:56
Bangkok--21 Feb--Dusit Thani Bangkok
Guests enjoy a second night for just THB 48++ in seven-day offer this February.
Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of global hospitality company Dusit International, will celebrate its 48th anniversary next month by launching a series of special discounts on dining and accommodation.
Chief among the offers, which have all been designed to include the number 48 and will be introduced in stages throughout the year, is the Great Anniversary Package.
From 27 February to 5 March 2017, guests who book to stay two nights in a Superior Room will pay just THB 4,800++ (room only) for the first night, and only THB 48++ for the second night.
They will also receive complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe Room, welcome drink upon arrival, and welcome fruits in the room. Stays must be made by 30 September 2017.

Dusit Thani Bangkok, once the city's tallest building, first opened its doors in 1970. The five-star luxury hotel comprises 517 rooms and is located next to the BTS Skytrain and MRT underground public transportation services, opposite Lumpini Park, in the heart of Bangkok.

For more details about the Great Anniversary Package, and upcoming promotions, please visit www.dusit.com

Latest Press Release

New Tours by Khiri Travel Myanmar Show the Different Side of Bagan

Riverboat trip, local cottage industries, markets, a lunch fit for a king, and a temple in a police compound, all part of new 'away from the crowds' experiences in Myanmar Khiri Travel Myanmar has announced two new full-day tours: Mandalay to Bagan and...

AKARYN HOTEL GROUP NAMES OPERATIONS GURU AS CLUSTER GENERAL MANAGER FOR TWO RESORTS IN PHUKET-PHANG NGA

Daniel Steinke brought on board to helm Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and the brand new akyra Beach Club Phuket In a bold strategic move to strengthen the operations of the entire group and introduce best practice as it braces for future expansion,...

Fly Emirates for a chance to win flights and tickets to an Arsenal Premier League football match

Emirates is giving two Thai football fans the chance to win a pair of roundtrip airfare tickets to London, as well as a pair of admission tickets to a Premier League football match by simply booking a flight from Bangkok to the United Kingdom. Two...

AIRASIA LAUNCHES 2 NEW INTERREGIONAL CONNECTIONS FROM PATTAYA (U-TAPAO) TO PHUKET AND UBON RATCHATHANI

Thai AirAsia commences 2 new domestic interregional connections in support of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) policy which aims at stimulating cross-regional travel. The airline introduces the new routes at promotional fares starting at only 490 THB*...

Dusit Thani Bangkok to celebrate its 48th anniversary with a series of special promotions

Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of global hospitality company Dusit International, will celebrate its 48th anniversary next month by launching a series of special discounts on dining and accommodation. Chief among the offers, which have all been...

Related Topics

Dusit International Dusit Thani Bangkok international Thani Bangkok Hospitality Anniversary, Dusit Thani promotion CELEBRATE National