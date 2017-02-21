Dusit Thani Bangkok to celebrate its 48th anniversary with a series of special promotions

Bangkok--21 Feb--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Guests enjoy a second night for just THB 48++ in seven-day offer this February.

Dusit Thani Bangkok, the flagship hotel of global hospitality company Dusit International, will celebrate its 48th anniversary next month by launching a series of special discounts on dining and accommodation.

Chief among the offers, which have all been designed to include the number 48 and will be introduced in stages throughout the year, is the Great Anniversary Package.

From 27 February to 5 March 2017, guests who book to stay two nights in a Superior Room will pay just THB 4,800++ (room only) for the first night, and only THB 48++ for the second night.

They will also receive complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe Room, welcome drink upon arrival, and welcome fruits in the room. Stays must be made by 30 September 2017.

Dusit Thani Bangkok, once the city's tallest building, first opened its doors in 1970. The five-star luxury hotel comprises 517 rooms and is located next to the BTS Skytrain and MRT underground public transportation services, opposite Lumpini Park, in the heart of Bangkok.

For more details about the Great Anniversary Package, and upcoming promotions, please visit www.dusit.com