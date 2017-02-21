Photo Release: Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok Wins Agoda.com Gold Circle Award for 2016

Photo Release: Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok Wins Agoda.com Gold Circle Award for 2016Travel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 12:15
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, managed by Centara Hotels and Resorts, has received the Gold Circle Award for 2016 from Agoda.com, Asia's leading hotel booking site and part of Nasdaq-listed Priceline Group. Sirikhwan Sonthiphakdee (center), the area revenue manager, was representative of the hotel to receive the Gold Circle Award at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, Bangkok.
The Gold Circle Award recognizes and symbolizes the industry-leading hotels that meet the best qualities of excellence in the online hospitality industry. This award is chosen based on several positive criteria from customer review score of Agoda.com including their utilization of Agoda.com's custom-built Yield Control System (YCS).
