AKARYN HOTEL GROUP NAMES OPERATIONS GURU AS CLUSTER GENERAL MANAGER FOR TWO RESORTS IN PHUKET-PHANG NGA

AKARYN HOTEL GROUP NAMES OPERATIONS GURU AS CLUSTER GENERAL MANAGER FOR TWO RESORTS IN PHUKET-PHANG NGATravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 10:56
In a bold strategic move to strengthen the operations of the entire group and introduce best practice as it braces for future expansion, AKARYN Hotel Group (AHG) has appointed Daniel Steinke as cluster general manager for the group's two beachfront properties in Phuket-Phang Nga – Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa and akyra Beach Club Phuket.
Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa is the brand's flagship property, where the concept of "all suites, all private" is delivered in style with luxury accommodation ranging from 80 sqm for the smallest suite, up to the 5-bedroom beachfront Grand Villas.
A short stroll along the sand sits akyra Beach Club Phuket, the newest upscale lifestyle address on the Andaman Coast just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, which opened on 1 January and offers 58 luxurious rooms, suites, and villas, complemented by an array of generous in-room comforts and myriad facilities including a Beach Spa and fully equipped gym. The property also features the region's most stylish oceanside venue, Club akyra where in-house DJ Wii spins chilled tunes from 1-7pm daily and special guest DJs take to the decks for Weekend Getaway hangout sessions every Saturday and Sunday from 2-6pm.
"Phuket is a mature hospitality destination and competition is fierce, so we were keen to find an experienced general manager to create the right synergy to take our Phuket-Phang Nga portfolio to the next level," said AHG founder and managing director Anchalika Kijkanakorn. "We're delighted to welcome Daniel to our team – with his strong F&B and operations background, I'm sure that he'll prove to be the steady leader Aleenta Phuket Resort & Spa needs to stay relevant to ever evolving traveller demographics and trends, and also to ensure that our new akyra Beach Club Phuket enters the market with a solid foundation."
During his 25 years in hotel management, Daniel Steinke has held numerous executive positions in Asia, Europe and most recently Russia, opening and managing a cluster of hotels for IHG (Holiday Inn) and as Managing Director of InterContinental Hotel in Prague.
Prior to this, Daniel also opened and ran operations for Shangri-la, Mandarin Oriental, Kempinski, and InterContinental hotels in China, Indonesia, Germany, and Russia. The Swiss national is a graduate of the Hotel Management School Lausanne EHL and also holds an Executive MBA degree from Reims Management School.
"Having worked in the corporate offices for the last few years, I must say I am thrilled to get back to the frontline as general manager. Although it is a substantial change geographically from Moscow to Thailand, I was sold by Khun Anchalika's passion and belief in operations and getting the basics right. All my past experiences have well equipped me to take the helm on AHG's two Phuket-Phang Nga properties, and I am ready to hit the beach running," he said.
