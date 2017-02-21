137 Pillars House Celebrates Third Asian Organic Gourmet Festival 10-12 March 2017 Stay 4 Pay 3 Package Offer

Bangkok--21 Feb--137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

Heritage and holistic are cornerstones of 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts. Building on this, 137 Pillars House embarks on the 3rd Asian Organic Gourmet Festival to celebrate and showcase the finest in wholesome, organic ingredients and cuisine locally sourced and lovingly prepared by talented Thai chefs.

Over 3 days, Friday 10 March – Sunday 12 March, guests and visitors can embark on a gourmet culinary journey which also includes holistic wellness components and organic spa cuisine.

Friday 10 March

Chefs Black and Mam will accompany participants on a tour to visit the renowned Rajapruek Royal Project facility where guests will learn first-hand about the principals of organic practices, the criteria for certification and the growing cycle of the farms produce as well as a touring the factory and before proceeding to the Organic Monkey Farm. Here farm to table cuisine will take on true meaning when produce picked by participants will be used by Chefs Black and Mam to create a delicious and healthy al fresco lunch at the Monkey Farm.

The day will culminate with pre-dinner cocktails at the Parlor at 137 Pillars House, followed by a unique Dining in the Dark experience at Palette Restaurant, prepared by Chef Chapornpat (Jib).

Saturday 11 March

The second day's programme includes an organic farmer's market at the hotel, holistic wellness components and an organic spa cuisine cooking class and exhibition with 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts Culinary Director, Peter Marx. In the evening an elegant cocktail reception will precede a sumptuous Siamese authentic cuisine themed dinner featuring husband and wife team Guest Chefs Bo and Dylan.

Sunday 12 March

The farmer's market continues and Chefs Dylan, Bo and Jib will compete in the inaugural Master Organic Chefs Challenge lunch menu will be followed by the Vendors Prize giving ceremony. Following pre-dinner cocktails, the final dinner of the festival will be an unforgettable Villatic Nordic Gastronomy dinner prepared by Culinary Artiste and Culinary Director for 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts, Chef Peter Marx.

Participating Chefs

Chef Black

Prior to opening Blackitch, his humble kitchen in Chiang Mai, Chef Black was a civil engineer. Personable, modest and gifted, his love and passion for cuisine led him to become a professional Chef and to develop his Chef's table concept, featuring a menu in which each dish is personalized for the individual customer, using the freshest local ingredients available. He specializes in contemporary cuisine with a Japanese flair and has won several culinary awards in Asia.

Chef Lakana Suakeaw(Mam)

Chef Mam is the Executive Sous Chef at 137 Pillars House. She loves to eat Thai food but prefers to cook western cuisine. Her passion for food and cooking came from her Grandfather who was a goldsmith by trade but defacto Chinese chef in his Thai community during all the Chinese holidays and for weddings and other special celebrations. K. Mam's cooking journey started in Le Meridien Baan Taling Ngam and was honed with Six Senses in Hua Hin, Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives followed by Dusit Maldives before she joined 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai . She is greatly influenced by European and Australian chefs who inspired her to focus on fresh, season ingredients prepared in with a Mediterranean influence.

Chef Chapornpat Dapachutisan (K. Jib)

A very talented lady, Chef Jib has strong culinary credentials having worked with the Mandarin Oriental group both in Bangkok and London. Last year she trained with Chef Philippe Vetele, at the 2 Michelin Star Restaurant in Anne De Bretagne Hotel, Relais & Chateaux Hotel in France. Chef Jib has also been a private chef for the German Embassy in Bangkok and is currently executive chef at the Relais & Chateaux's Wanakarn Beach Resort and Spa in Phang-Na, near Phuket.

Chef Dylan Jones and Chef Duangporn (Bo) Songvisava

Chef Dylan discovered his love for Asian flavours while completing his apprenticeship in Melbourne; the food centre of Australia. He travelled throughout Thailand before moving to London to work at the renowned Nahm restaurant, with Chef David Thompson where he began to discover and cement his love for Thai cuisine.

Chef Bo always had a passion and desire to create exceptional Thai food which has only amplified since opening Bo.lan with Dylan in 2009. She completed her Masters in Gastronomy in Adelaide, before returning to Bangkok to pursue her career in the kitchen. She first joined the team at Cy'an, in the Metropolitan Hotel, before moving to London to work at Nahm where she met Dylan. On leaving London they felt the time was ripe to open a truly remarkable Thai restaurant in her mother country.

Since opening Bo.lan, Bo has constantly been campaigning to raise awareness of important issues regarding Thai food and food security, whether through teaching at several leading Thai universities or on her weekly television show Eat Am Are (Thai PBS) which she now co-hosts with Dylan. Bo was presented with the inaugural award for Asia's Best Female Chef, as part of The 50 Best Restaurants in Asia Awards in 2013. From early on, the pair received rave reviews from local and international press.

Peter Marx – Culinary Director, 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts

Peter's culinary journey began in Stockholm, Sweden and has taken him to over 57 countries across three continents. Through his travels as a gourmet nomad he has accumulated extensive experience across the globe. Chef Peter is a highly respected industry professional and culinary artiste with more than 30 years' experience. He has worked with Michelin Star Chefs in Europe and in several Hatted restaurants in Australia (equivalent to a Michelin Star). Peter is based in Bangkok as Director of Culinary for 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.

Fund Raiser for Charity

A variety of travel experience and unique prizes will be available during the event, from which proceeds will be donated to Warmheart, a grassroots organization for sustainable farming, to aid their efforts to eliminate harmful burning of crops by providing farmers an environmentally kind, affordable and soil enriching, alternative.

The Stay 4 Night Pay 3 Asian Organic Gourmet Festival Package for two persons from 9-12 March includes the following:

• Round trip private limousine transfers from Chiang Mai International Airport

• Four nights' accommodation in a luxurious Rajah Brooke Suite

• Sumptuous daily breakfast with organic menu items

• Complimentary welcome drink and fruit basket in the room on arrival

• Lunches and Dinners featured in the 3-day event featuring organic cuisine prepared by the Chefs, with wine paring during meals

• 10% discount on spa treatments

• Complimentary Wi-Fi internet access throughout the stay

The package is priced at THB 62,000 nett (USD1770) and is inclusive of applicable service charge and government taxes. Pre and post extensions are available at best available rate and include suite accommodation, daily breakfast and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Link for Pictures

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s063vhthr4m7irb/AACnVROWTranORLOBSt6F8zxa?dl=0

For more information and reservations, please contact 137 Pillars House on:

Tel: +66 53 247 788

Fax: +66 53 247 780

Email: stay@137pillarshouse.com

Website: www.137pillarschiangmai.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/137pillarshouse.com