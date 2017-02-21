MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS ANNOUNCES RESIDENT MANAGER FOR NEW M?VENPICK RESIDENCES EKKAMAI BANGKOK

Bangkok--21 Feb--Delivering Asia Communications

Industry Veteran Joseph Yamdee to Lead Opening Management Team at first Mövenpick Residences to operate in Asia.

Swiss hospitality management company Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced Joseph Yamdee as Resident Manager for the launch of the its brand new Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok – the company's first serviced residences in Asia which is set to open in March 2017.

Having worked at leading Bangkok hotels and services residences since 1997, Mr. Yamdee has extensive experience in the sector, including a recent spell as Resident Manager for Viva Garden Serviced Residence. Prior to that, he held the Resident Manager position at Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok & Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok and also worked at Citadines Sukhumvit 23 Bangkok and Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.

"A Resident Manager always has a critical role in running the property's day-to-day operations, and this is especially true when opening a new property," says Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. "Joseph's key goal is to strike a balance between offering exceptional service to our guests while achieving a profitable revenue level for the owners and a harmonious workplace for the team. We are confident he can help bring the Mövenpick Residences concept to life in the heart of Bangkok."

Built by Thai developer Nusasiri Plc, Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok will be the hotel group's second property in Bangkok and a flagship for the company's contemporary serviced apartment concept in Asia. The newly built property will offer long-term leisure and business travellers a choice of fully furnished 1- and 2- bedroom units in Bangkok's vibrant Ekkamai neighbourhood.

Along with all-day dining, an outdoor swimming pool, library and comprehensive fitness centre, the stylish residences also offer a small boardroom with capacity for up to 14 delegates. Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok also enjoys a convenient metropolitan location that offers easy access to the city's BTS sky train network, plus direct road connections to either of Bangkok's two international airports.

The Ekkamai area is also known for its numerous cafes, restaurants and boutique shopping outlets, and the neighborhood also boasts a well-stocked supermarket and multiplex cinema.

For more information on the upcoming Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok, please visit www.movenpick.com