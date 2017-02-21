MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS ANNOUNCES RESIDENT MANAGER FOR NEW M?VENPICK RESIDENCES EKKAMAI BANGKOK

MOVENPICK HOTELS RESORTS ANNOUNCES RESIDENT MANAGER FOR NEW M?VENPICK RESIDENCES EKKAMAI BANGKOKTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 11:52
Swiss hospitality management company Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced Joseph Yamdee as Resident Manager for the launch of the its brand new Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok – the company's first serviced residences in Asia which is set to open in March 2017.
Having worked at leading Bangkok hotels and services residences since 1997, Mr. Yamdee has extensive experience in the sector, including a recent spell as Resident Manager for Viva Garden Serviced Residence. Prior to that, he held the Resident Manager position at Citadines Sukhumvit 8 Bangkok & Citadines Sukhumvit 11 Bangkok and also worked at Citadines Sukhumvit 23 Bangkok and Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok.
"A Resident Manager always has a critical role in running the property's day-to-day operations, and this is especially true when opening a new property," says Andrew Langdon, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts Chief Development Officer and Senior Vice President Asia. "Joseph's key goal is to strike a balance between offering exceptional service to our guests while achieving a profitable revenue level for the owners and a harmonious workplace for the team. We are confident he can help bring the Mövenpick Residences concept to life in the heart of Bangkok."
Built by Thai developer Nusasiri Plc, Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok will be the hotel group's second property in Bangkok and a flagship for the company's contemporary serviced apartment concept in Asia. The newly built property will offer long-term leisure and business travellers a choice of fully furnished 1- and 2- bedroom units in Bangkok's vibrant Ekkamai neighbourhood.
Along with all-day dining, an outdoor swimming pool, library and comprehensive fitness centre, the stylish residences also offer a small boardroom with capacity for up to 14 delegates. Mövenpick Residences Ekkamai Bangkok also enjoys a convenient metropolitan location that offers easy access to the city's BTS sky train network, plus direct road connections to either of Bangkok's two international airports.
Latest Press Release
Four nights' accommodation for the bride and groom and an anniversary stay are part of a new wedding ceremony and reception package at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort overlooking the beautiful Andaman Sea at Laguna Phuket in Thailand. The Dream...
Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel Bangkok, managed by Centara Hotels and Resorts, has received the Gold Circle Award for 2016 from Agoda.com, Asia's leading hotel booking site and part of Nasdaq-listed Priceline Group. Sirikhwan Sonthiphakdee (center),...
MARRIOTT EXECUTIVE APARTMENTS MAYFAIR – BANGKOK NAMED WINNER IN 2017 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELERS' CHOICE AWARDS FOR THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair—Bangkok today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the Top...
Industry Veteran Joseph Yamdee to Lead Opening Management Team at first Mövenpick Residences to operate in Asia. Swiss hospitality management company Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has announced Joseph Yamdee as Resident Manager for the launch...
Riverboat trip, local cottage industries, markets, a lunch fit for a king, and a temple in a police compound, all part of new 'away from the crowds' experiences in Myanmar Khiri Travel Myanmar has announced two new full-day tours: Mandalay to Bagan and...