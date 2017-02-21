A smart business package now on offer at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--21 Feb--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok business travelers can now take advantage of the hotel's latest business incentive package "Business Essence Package". This offers guests who book a Deluxe World room type for just THB 5,800++ / night (plus government tax and service charges) with either a single or double bed a complete array of luxurious facilities, services and special benefits, including unlimited wifi access, daily buffet breakfast for two at The World Restaurant, three pieces of laundry washed and pressed per day, a THB 500 hotel credit to redeem for beverages at any of our hotel bars during your stay, a welcome drink upon arrival and a 16.00 hrs late checkout (subject to availability).

Booking this advantageous business package online at: www.centarahotelsresorts.com - available from today until the end of December 2017.

For more information or reservations, please contact 0-2100-1234 ext. 6761-6763 or E-mail: cgcwreservation@chr.co.th

