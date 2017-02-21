A smart business package now on offer at Centara Grand at CentralWorld

A smart business package now on offer at Centara Grand at CentralWorldTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Tuesday February 21, 2017 15:59
Bangkok business travelers can now take advantage of the hotel's latest business incentive package "Business Essence Package". This offers guests who book a Deluxe World room type for just THB 5,800++ / night (plus government tax and service charges) with either a single or double bed a complete array of luxurious facilities, services and special benefits, including unlimited wifi access, daily buffet breakfast for two at The World Restaurant, three pieces of laundry washed and pressed per day, a THB 500 hotel credit to redeem for beverages at any of our hotel bars during your stay, a welcome drink upon arrival and a 16.00 hrs late checkout (subject to availability).
The multi-faceted luxury hotel complex Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld soars above the skyline of the central business district. Designed to resemble a flowering lotus, the five-star Centara Grand at CentralWorld represents new frontier in hotel accommodation, offering sumptuous living space and a stellar collection of restaurants and bars. The hotel blends seamlessly with one of the city's great shopping and entertainment experiences, CentralWorld, and also with Bangkok Convention Centre, the most advanced meeting and convention centre in the city. The entire whole development constitutes a unique and unbeatable combination of meeting, business, accommodation, entertainment and shopping facilities, all in one place.
