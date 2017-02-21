Photo Release: Kantary Hotel Kabinburi Proudly Receives Guest Review Awards 2016

Bangkok--21 Feb--Cape & Kantary Hotels

Kantary Hotel Kabinburi General Manager Chaiyuth Uttarakam (centre) and his staff proudly display the "Guest Review Awards 2016" Certificate from "www.Booking.com", the world leader in booking accommodation online. The Award is voted by tourists from around the world.

In the photo (from left): Executive Housekeeper Metta Montee, Front Office Manager Yingyot Srimee, Senior Secretary Tulaporn Noiwattana, Mr. Chaiyuth Uttarakam, Restaurant Manager Roongsang Kamsing, Receptionist Tippawan Rojwatthanakun, and Sous Chef Jakkapong Orachum.