Bangkok--21 Feb--Mayfair, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments

MARRIOTT EXECUTIVE APARTMENTS MAYFAIR – BANGKOK NAMED WINNER IN 2017 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELERS' CHOICE AWARDS FOR THE 3RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair—Bangkok today announced it has been recognized as a winner in the Top 25 Hotels for Families - Thailand category of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice® awards for the third consecutive year. In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world's top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance and Family. The Hallmarks of Travelers' Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.

"TripAdvisor relies on the experiences and opinions of our travel community to determine the winners of the Travelers' Choice awards for hotels," said Barbara Messing, Chief Marketing Officer for TripAdvisor. "Travelers planning 2017 trips can find inspiration for some of the best places to book around the world from this diverse group of outstanding accommodations."

"This award is a great honor," says Supap Sirins, General Manager of the Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair. "Our team works tirelessly throughout the year to provide guests with the best experience possible. We are delighted that our guests truly experience our brand and its service, family-oriented facilities, and our professional team of staff."

Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair was opened in 2003 as the first property in Thailand, with 162 suites ranging from 54 to 186 sqm. Facilities in the apartment include a fitness center, rooftop saltwater pool, restaurant and bar. The apartment is well known for its location as in the most prestigious residential area in Bangkok, Soi Langsuan.

For more information about the property, contact + 66 (0) 2 672 1234 or email mea.bkker.rsvn2@marriott.com or visit http://www.marriottmayfairbangkok.com

To see TripAdvisor traveler reviews and opinions of Marriott Executive Apartments Mayfair go to http://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293916-d299780-Reviews-Mayfair_Bangkok_Marriott_Executive_Apartments-Bangkok.html

For all of the 2017 Travelers' Choice Hotel winners, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.

Travelers can also follow the conversation on Twitter at #travelerschoice