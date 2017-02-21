Fly Emirates for a chance to win flights and tickets to an Arsenal Premier League football match

Bangkok--21 Feb--Spark Communications

Emirates is giving two Thai football fans the chance to win a pair of roundtrip airfare tickets to London, as well as a pair of admission tickets to a Premier League football match by simply booking a flight from Bangkok to the United Kingdom.

Two winners will each receive two tickets to the Arsenal vs West Ham match at Emirates Stadium on April 4, as well as two Economy Class tickets to either London Heathrow or London Gatwick. To be in with the chance of winning, customers must book a flight to any destination in the UK from now until 28 February for outbound travel between May 1 – Nov 30. Once booked, customers must register at www.emirates.com/th/ukfootball. Winners will be contacted by March 7.*

Emirates operates seven daily flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Dubai International Airport, and from there, passengers can connect onwards to London Heathrow (six flights per day), and London Gatwick (three flights per day). Emirates also flies to Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham in the UK. In addition, Emirates' codeshare agreements with FlyBe, and easyJet, enables customers easy and convenient onward connections to even more UK destinations.

London remains a popular place to visit for Thais all year round, with many choosing to explore the world-class tourist sites of the London Eye, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, or the contemporary art at Tate Modern, while many choose to visit the iconic football stadia, like Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Emirates has enjoyed a strong and successful partnership with Arsenal Football Club since 2004 and holds the naming rights to Arsenal's home ground, Emirates Stadium, a state-of-the-art 60,000 seat arena in North London.

To book flight tickets, please visit www.emirates.com/th or visit your preferred travel agent.

*Terms and conditions apply