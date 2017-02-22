Private Party Package at TENFACE Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Feb--TENFACE Bangkok PRIVATE PARTY PACKAGE at TENFACE Bangkok. Size Does Matter! Host your event in style, Sita Bar offers an extensive range of events and parties facilities, we take pride in providing our clients with special event arrangement, facilities and a professional team to offer tailor-made service for your needs. XS PACKAGE Price: THB 24,000 nett Maximum capacity: 20 persons S PACKAGE Price: THB 40,000 nett Maximum capacity: 30 persons M PACKAGE Price: THB 55,000 nett Maximum capacity: 50 persons L PACKAGE Price: THB 70,000 nett Maximum capacity: 60 persons XL PACKAGE Price: THB 85,000 nett Maximum capacity: 80 persons Terms and Conditions The packages are provided for private section in Sita Bar.

All beverages, snack, and food items will be served according to the menu selections of each package only.

Other beverages excluded from each package are available for additional ordering with extra charge.

All party packages are applied up to maximum 5 hours from party's starting time.

Opening hours of Sita Bar: 18:00 – 01:00 hrs.

Party arrangements beside Sita Bar's opening hours, THB 25,000 nett of DJ fee will be applied on top of package fee. For more information, please contact suttana@tenfacebangkok.com or +66 (0) 2251 5255

Latest Press Release

Private Party Package at TENFACE Bangkok Host your event in style, Sita Bar offers an extensive range of events and parties facilities, we take pride in providing our clients with special event arrangement, facilities and a professional team to offer tailor-made service for your needs. XS...

Photo Release: THAI Buys Shrimp from Ta Tong Basin Shrimp Farm Cooperative in Surat Thani to Produce Inflight Meals Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) recently signed an agreement with a shrimp farm cooperative in Ta Tong Basin, Surat Thani for THAI Catering to use quality shrimp products in its inflight meals. Mrs. Usanee Sangsingkeo, THAI...

Air India becomes latest A320neo operator Air India has become the latest A320neo operator after taking delivery of the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance Company, becoming the first CFM powered NEO operator in India. The delivery is also the...

A smart business package now on offer at Centara Grand at CentralWorld Bangkok business travelers can now take advantage of the hotel's latest business incentive package "Business Essence Package". This offers guests who book a Deluxe World room type for just THB 5,800++ / night (plus government tax and service charges)...

Photo Release: Kantary Hotel Kabinburi Proudly Receives Guest Review Awards 2016 Kantary Hotel Kabinburi General Manager Chaiyuth Uttarakam (centre) and his staff proudly display the "Guest Review Awards 2016" Certificate from "www.Booking.com", the world leader in booking accommodation online. The Award is voted by tourists from...

Related Topics