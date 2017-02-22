PRIVATE PARTY PACKAGE at TENFACE Bangkok.

Private Party Package at TENFACE BangkokTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 12:30
Host your event in style, Sita Bar offers an extensive range of events and parties facilities, we take pride in providing our clients with special event arrangement, facilities and a professional team to offer tailor-made service for your needs.
- The packages are provided for private section in Sita Bar.
- All beverages, snack, and food items will be served according to the menu selections of each package only.
- Other beverages excluded from each package are available for additional ordering with extra charge.
- All party packages are applied up to maximum 5 hours from party's starting time.
- Opening hours of Sita Bar: 18:00 – 01:00 hrs.
- Party arrangements beside Sita Bar's opening hours, THB 25,000 nett of DJ fee will be applied on top of package fee.
