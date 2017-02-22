Air India becomes latest A320neo operator

Air India becomes latest A320neo operatorTravel and Lifestyle Press Releases Wednesday February 22, 2017 09:18
Air India has become the latest A320neo operator after taking delivery of the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance Company, becoming the first CFM powered NEO operator in India. The delivery is also the first NEO for ALAFCO from an order for 85 A320neo Family. The A320neo will join Air India's existing fleet of 66 A320 Family aircraft.
Thanks to their widest cabin, all members of the A320neo Family offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus' 18" wide seats in economy as standard. To date over 70 A320neo have been delivered to 18 customers.
Latest Press Release
Air India has become the latest A320neo operator after taking delivery of the first of 14 aircraft leased from Kuwait headquartered ALAFCO Aviation Lease And Finance Company, becoming the first CFM powered NEO operator in India. The delivery is also the...
Bangkok business travelers can now take advantage of the hotel's latest business incentive package "Business Essence Package". This offers guests who book a Deluxe World room type for just THB 5,800++ / night (plus government tax and service charges)...
Kantary Hotel Kabinburi General Manager Chaiyuth Uttarakam (centre) and his staff proudly display the "Guest Review Awards 2016" Certificate from "www.Booking.com", the world leader in booking accommodation online. The Award is voted by tourists from...
Heritage and holistic are cornerstones of 137 Pillars Hotels and Resorts. Building on this, 137 Pillars House embarks on the 3rd Asian Organic Gourmet Festival to celebrate and showcase the finest in wholesome, organic ingredients and cuisine locally...
Four nights' accommodation for the bride and groom and an anniversary stay are part of a new wedding ceremony and reception package at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort overlooking the beautiful Andaman Sea at Laguna Phuket in Thailand. The Dream...